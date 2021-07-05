Everton tracking striker whose value has risen to €40m after iconic Euros

Everton have been keeping an eye on Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick after his exploits at Euro 2020, according to a report.

Schick was a standout player at the Euros, announcing himself to the competition with a goal from near the half-way line against Scotland. It was the second of five goals he scored to put him level with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Golden Boot standings ahead of the semi-finals. Both players, though, have seen their countries eliminated.

Now, after showcasing himself on the European stage, Schick could be eyeing a move at club level. In truth, his fortunes have never really been as good at various clubs. But he is still relatively young and it was only a matter of time before a Premier League side would be linked with him.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Everton are admirers of the 25-year-old and have been for some time. They will likely have been encouraged by what they saw from him at the Euros. Thus, as they search for more competition up front, he could be a target.

Schick scored 13 goals in all competitions from 39 games for Bayer Leverkusen last season. It matched his best ever tally for a single season, which he also recorded with Sampdoria in 2016-17. His form back then earned him a move to Roma, which never worked out. But he has finally been getting back on track over the past year.

July 5 Transfer Chatter - Manchester Utd boost for Camavinga, Barcelona want Coutinho out and Chelsea working on another Italian full-back Manchester United receive a boost from Rennes in the race for Eduardo Camavinga, Barcelona willing to accept staggeringly low offer for Phillippe Coutinho and Chelsea in talks with exciting Italian full-back, all in today's transfer chatter.

Now, his stock is arguably higher than ever before. The whole continent has seen what he is capable of, so some clubs may be willing to gamble that he can finally replicate those levels when not playing for his country.

Schick to compete with Calvert-Lewin or replace him?

Everton have now been named as potential suitors. Dominic Calvert-Lewin keeps getting better, but they do not have much competition for him. Besides, the England international has himself been linked with a move, as some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs are interested.

Therefore, Schick could either be a direct replacement if he leaves, or tougher competition if he stays.

Leverkusen will not let him go cheaply, though, as they can capitalise on his successful summer. With that in mind, an asking price has been set at €40m. That would give the German club a quick and tidy profit after they spent €28m on him last summer.

Everton must now weigh up whether they are willing to pay that much for someone who is still unproven at club level. However, he has caught the eye this summer and will be hoping to continue that form into the upcoming season.

Where he will spend it remains to be seen. Everton are yet to make a move, but that could change if they firm up their plans.

READ MORE: Benitez facing agonising Everton decision after Euro giant comes calling