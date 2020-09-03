Everton agree £25m fee for Watford star as triple signing nears

Watford have accepted a bid for Abdoulaye Doucoure from Everton, who are close to two more signings as well.

Carlo Ancelotti is preparing for his first full season in the Goodison Park hotseat, and wants reinforcements for his squad.

Midfield is one of the key areas he is looking to upgrade. And Doucoure has emerged as a top target after Watford’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Frenchman has impressed in his last four seasons in the top flight with Watford, proving he is worthy of staying in the division despite his club going down.

And his future could soon be resolved, with the BBC revealing that Watford have accepted a bid worth up to £25m for the 27-year-old.

Everton have put a four-year contract on the table for Doucoure, who will undergo a medical before completing his move to Goodison Park.

Doucoure initially emerged on Everton’s radar last summer, when his former Watford boss Marco Silva was still in charge. Despite Silva’s departure in December, Everton have continued to track the former France Under-21 international.

Now, Ancelotti’s efforts to sign him are about to come to fruition.

Everton close to two Ancelotti favourites

Meanwhile, the Toffees are also closing in on the additions of Allan and James Rodriguez, from Napoli and Real Madrid respectively.

Both players have worked under Ancelotti before, and represent the kind of high-profile additions he wants that can help take Everton to the next level.

Rodriguez should have a medical on Thursday after they agreed a £20m fee with Real Madrid. As for Allan, Napoli have accepted a £25m bid – despite insisting they wouldn’t sell him last month.

Ancelotti signed Rodriguez when he was manager of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Brazil international Allan, meanwhile, was a regular under him at Napoli.

Everton are looking to rebuild ahead of the new season, having finished outside the top half in 2019-20.