EXCLUSIVE: Leeds watching closely, as Everton see £5m striker bid rejected

Everton have had a bid turned down for Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, TEAMtalk understands.

The 18-year-old made his Premier League debut for the relegated Blades last season, and has been linked with a loan move this summer.

Hull, Sunderland, Burton and Doncaster have all made loan bids to land the player. United though did not accept any of those bids as they were hoping to persuade him to join Belgian side Beerschot, who are a sister club of the South Yorkshire outfit.

After the Blades’ slow start to the season in the Championship, Slavisa Jokanovic is wanting funds to bolster his squad. And TEAMtalk understands the Blades are open to Jebbison being sold, having already allowed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to join Arsenal.

Ramsdale left the club for a fee which could hit £30m, including all the add-ons. And while Jebbison’s fee will be nowhere near that level, the fee could aid Jokanovic’s squad plans.

Everton’s initial offer was believed to be around £5m, including adds-on.

United officials were quick to turn down the approach. Everton are though set to return with an improved bid.

However, TEAMtalk can also reveal the likes of Leeds, Aston Villa and Brentford also have an interest in the highly-rated forward.

Jebbison in demand

Hull looked into a possible deal for the attacker, as per a report by Hull Live.

Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion also want the youngster on loan.

Jebbison, who scored on his Premier League debut against Everton, was recently on Wearside to watch Sunderland in pre-season action.

The Northern Echo reported that Sunderland was Jebbison’s “preferred destination”, but Everton’s interest in a permanent deal has changed the landscape.

Jebbison joined Sheffield United’s academy in 2018.

He started his career in Canada in the ANB Futbol academy before relocating with his family to England four years ago.

