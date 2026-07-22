Everton enter talks for relentless English winger on Man Utd radar

Everton have made enquiries about Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe, with TEAMtalk understanding the England Under-21 international has emerged as a serious attacking target for David Moyes this summer.

The Toffees are continuing to reshape their squad ahead of the new campaign, and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Rowe is among the players being closely considered as Everton look to add greater pace, creativity and energy in the final third.

Rowe only joined Bologna from Marseille last summer but quickly established himself as an important part of the Serie A side’s attack.

The former Norwich City star enjoyed an impressive first season in Italy, contributing seven goals and four assists while also catching the eye with his performances in European competition. His displays have not gone unnoticed.

TEAMtalk understands several Premier League clubs have been monitoring the 23-year-old throughout the summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United all making enquiries into his situation over recent months.

Everton have now entered that race.

Sources have told TEAMtalk the Merseyside club have held firm discussions over the conditions of a potential deal as they assess whether a move can be made before the transfer window closes.

Moyes is understood to be a huge admirer of Rowe’s profile.

Everton believe the winger’s direct running, relentless work rate and ability to operate across the frontline would make him an ideal fit for Moyes’ high-intensity system, while his age also aligns with the club’s desire to recruit players capable of developing further.

At 23, Rowe is viewed as a player entering the most important stage of his career after proving himself in England, France and now Italy.

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Bologna aim to keep Everton target

Bologna, however, are reluctant to lose one of their standout performers after just one season and are not actively looking to sell.

That means any club hoping to prise Rowe away from Serie A will need to present a compelling offer.

Everton are continuing to explore their attacking options, but TEAMtalk understands Rowe has moved firmly onto their shortlist as Moyes looks to strengthen his wide areas before the window shuts.

With interest growing from across the Premier League, Bologna are aware that keeping hold of the former Norwich winger may become increasingly difficult if formal offers begin to arrive in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Everton have reignited their interest in a £30m Norwegian forward, according to my colleague Fraser Fletcher.