Chelsea are aiming to complete the sale of striker Liam Delap inside the next seven days, with Everton firmly positioned as the frontrunners for his signature, we can reveal.

The Toffees remain in a particularly strong position thanks to previous agreements that almost brought the England Under-21 international to Goodison Park last season. Those earlier discussions have left Everton well placed to revive the deal, and manager David Moyes is understood to be a huge admirer of the powerful forward.

Sources confirm the Merseyside outfit are still keen to push ahead with a move before the transfer window shuts, but there is work to do as negotiations are not advanced yet.

Newcastle United have also stepped up their interest and made fresh contact with Chelsea.

A switch to St James’ Park is viewed as a realistic option, though the Magpies would first need to persuade Delap that the project under new head coach Matthias Jaissle offers the right platform for his development.

Nottingham Forest form another serious contender. New manager Oliver Glasner is known to be keen on the player after previously targeting him during his time in charge of Crystal Palace.

Forest’s interest adds further competition for Chelsea to benefit from as they seek a swift resolution.

Leeds United have an interest according to sources, but nothing more than that at this stage and Chelsea’s demands are likely to dissuade the West Yorkshire outfit from a move.

Delap’s future has been the subject of growing speculation throughout the summer after limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea eager to sell Liam Delap

Chelsea’s hierarchy are now determined to finalise a departure for Delap promptly, allowing the club to free up squad space and recoup a significant fee. Sources understand the Blues are seeking a price of around £35m for the former England U21s striker.

While Everton hold the clearest path due to their prior groundwork, Newcastle and Forest retain genuine hopes of intervening.

The coming week is expected to prove decisive as Chelsea intensify efforts to secure a sale.

All parties remain in contact, and the future of the former Ipswich striker is set to be sorted before the window closes.

There is confidence from all sides that he will soon be wearing new colours.

Meanwhile, we revealed on Thursday that Everton and Liverpool are exploring £17.1m moves for a Chilean winger.

Elsewhere, my colleague Graeme Bailey has reported that Crystal Palace are advancing in talks for a Chelsea defender.