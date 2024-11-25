AC Milan have joined Newcastle United in the race to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton, while Real Madrid are back on the hunt for his team-mate Jarrad Branthwaite, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Everton could have to deal with a number of major exits in the near future, with Calvert-Lewin, Branthwaite and Jordan Pickford all having admirers in Europe.

Calvert-Lewin is an attractive options for clubs as his contract is due to expire in June, which means he can either be signed for a reduced price in January or on a free transfer in the summer.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Everton are doing everything they can to tie the centre-forward down to fresh terms.

However, Milan and Newcastle have both expressed interest in signing Calvert-Lewin.

Newcastle need to bolster their striker ranks regardless of whether Chelsea and Arsenal target Alexander Isak stays and have identified Calvert-Lewin as a great solution.

But Milan must be watched in this particular transfer hunt. The Italian giants have been monitoring Calvert-Lewin for some time and are hoping to sign him on a free following the end of the season.

Roma have been linked with the 27-year-old too, but TEAMtalk understands they are looking at alternative targets.

Real Madrid spy huge Jarrad Branthwaite deal

Centre-half Branthwaite, unlike Calvert-Lewin, is tied down with Everton until June 2027. Although, the Toffees are at risk of losing him to a truly elite club as he aims to take the next step in his career.

There is fierce competition for Branthwaite due to his exceptional performances for Everton. Real Madrid have been linked with Branthwaite before and TEAMtalk can reveal they have now made him a concrete target for the January window.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti knows the 22-year-old from his time in charge of Everton. Branthwaite is viewed as someone who can help Madrid get over the loss of Eder Militao before eventually becoming a top-class star on the biggest stage.

Madrid will have to fend off some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League in order to land Branthwaite.

Manchester United remain interested after failing with two bids for him over the summer. Liverpool are continuing to keep tabs on Branthwaite ahead of what would be a controversial swoop.

Some sources have suggested the talented defender could be on the move for €70million (£58.4m / $73.6m). But TEAMtalk understands Everton want to bring in at least £75m (€89.9m / $94.6m) before letting their prized asset leave.

Goalkeeper Pickford is another Everton star receiving admiring glances, both from the Premier League and Serie A.

No concrete approaches for Pickford have been made so far though. This is due to Everton’s €35m (£29.2m / $36.8m) price tag being prohibitive and the fact Pickford’s contract runs until June 2027.

In good news for Everton supporters, sources have informed TEAMtalk that the 30-year-old is happy on Merseyside and is not pushing for a move.

Everton plot Brazilian capture; shock Newcastle rumour

Meanwhile, Everton hold interest in Botafogo star Luiz Henrique and are hoping to land him in January, it has been claimed.

Reports suggest Everton are ‘working on a deal’ for Henrique, a 23-year-old right winger who has played six times for Brazil so far.

Everton will need to soften Botafogo’s firm stance on Henrique before they can strike a deal.

Elsewhere, surprise reports have linked Newcastle with Spanish icon Sergio Ramos.

The Spanish media allege that Newcastle want reinforcements in defence and are planning sensational talks with Ramos.

The 38-year-old centre-back remains a free agent after talk of a return to Real Madrid came to nothing.

Everton could lose experienced star

After joining Everton from Sheffield United, Calvert-Lewin made his Premier League debut in a 2-1 win over Arsenal in December 2016.

The striker has now made 225 appearances in the top-flight and has registered a total of 56 goals and 15 assists in those games.

Alongside Tim Cahill, he is Everton’s joint-third top goalscorer in Premier League history after Romelu Lukaku and Duncan Ferguson.

He is averaging a goal in the Premier League every 270.4 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 213.2 minutes.

The 27-year-old produces his best form in EFL Cup games and has registered 11 goals and one assist in 13 appearances in the competition.

He has also registered two goals and three assists in 12 FA Cup games and one goal in nine Europa League games, taking his overall Everton total to 70 goals and 19 assists in 259 appearances in all competitions.

His most prolific season was in the 2020/21 campaign when he scored 21 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions, including 16 in the Premier League.

But the England international has been unable to maintain that form and has scored just 17 goals in all competitions in the following three-and-a-half-years.

He has struggled with a number of injury issues, which have made him miss 45 Everton games in all competitions during that time.

