Sources: Everton confident over £25m Leeds swoop despite Newcastle hijack

Everton are pushing to win the chase for a Leeds star

Everton believe they are in a strong position to sign Wilfried Gnonto even though Newcastle United have burst into the race for the Leeds United star, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Everton were initially hoping to sign Gnonto last summer but had several offers for the winger rejected by Leeds. Gnonto pushed to try and make the transfer a reality, which angered the Leeds faithful, but he ultimately ended up staying at Elland Road.

Leeds held out for £30m last time around and sources insist they will not sell the right-footed attacker for less than £25m this summer.

Earlier on Monday, TEAMtalk revealed that Newcastle have entered the frame to sign Gnonto as they search for a replacement for Miguel Almiron, who is expected to head to Saudi Arabia.

But this has not put Everton off, and sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan that Sean Dyche’s side are in concrete discussions with Leeds as they look to finalise a deal.

The Toffees’ interest in Gnonto has never waned and they remain confident that they will get their man.

The Italian is keen on a move to Goodison Park, having been impressed by Everton when discussing a potential transfer last year.

Plus, Everton chiefs have a great relationship with Gnonto’s camp, which will help the Merseyside club as they try to fend off Newcastle.

Everton transfers: Update on Wilfried Gnonto chase

The 20-year-old does not want to try and force the move – at least publicly – as he is wary of once again damaging his relationship with Leeds fans.

Everton signing Gnonto would give Dyche’s options out wide a significant lift. After loanee Arnaut Danjuma returned to parent club Villarreal, Everton’s only natural wingers are former Leeds ace Jack Harrison, Dwight McNeil and Ashley Young.

Gnonto registered nine goals and three assists from 26 starts in all competitions last season, helping Leeds reach the Championship play-off final.

But Leeds’ devastating defeat to Southampton in the showpiece event at Wembley has put them at risk of losing some of their best and most exciting stars, including Gnonto.

Archie Gray has already joined Tottenham Hotspur in a £25-30m deal which also saw Joe Rodon move in the opposite direction, while Crysencio Summerville remains on Liverpool and Chelsea’s radars after being named the Championship Player of the Season.

