Lukaku upsets Everton after revealing prefered next club – report

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly angered Everton by telling friends that he wants to rejoin former club Chelsea this summer.

The two clubs went head-to-head two years ago when Chelsea tried to lure John Stones to Stamford Bridge, amid allegations that the London club tried to unsettle the defender before he eventually joined Manchester City.

A report in The Sun claims that the two clubs are now sworn enemies and that once they found out that Lukaku wanted a move back to Chelsea, the Toffees slapped a £100m price tag on their prized asset.

The Belgium international, who has scored 25 goals this season, seems almost certain to quit Everton this summer after he rejected the offer of a new contract at Goodison Park.

Everton, however, remain hopeful that they can still convince the 23-year-old to stay on Merseyside, particularly given the improvement made by Ronald Koeman’s men this season.

But if the frontman was to be sold this summer then Everton would much prefer that Manchester United be his destination than would-be Premier League champions Chelsea.

The only issue there is that Lukaku has reservations about playing for Jose Mourinho again so a move to Chelsea, or maybe abroad, could be the only options.