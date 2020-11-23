Everton told signing Man Utd misfit could fix major Richarlison problem

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been urged to try and sign a Manchester United misfit to provide higher quality back-up for Richarlison.

The Toffees started the new league campaign with four wins from their first five games. But they then suffered three straight losses in the absence of the Brazilian forward following his red card against Liverpool.

Ancelotti’s men scored only two goals in defeats to Southampton, Newcastle and United, having scored 15 goals in six games with Richarlison on the pitch.

They managed to get back to winning ways over the weekend, seeing off Fulham 3-2, with Richarlison back in the team.

But former England defender Danny Mills is convinced the Toffees need to add more attacking quality to their ranks.

A report on Football Insider claims that United winger Daniel James is very much on Everton’s radar.

Indeed, the Goodison Park outfit were known to be fans of attacker before he joined the Red Devils last year.

The 23-year-old winger’s United career started superbly, but he tired in the second half of last season and his form dipped.

James has only made four Premier League starts since football resumed following the country’s first coronavirus lockdown.

And Mills believes the electrifying winger could benefit from a move to Merseyside.

He told Football Insider: “I think we’ve seen one to 13 or 14 [in the Everton squad] is very, very strong but when you lose a couple of those players like a Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Rodriguez, or Richarlison it does affect them.

“These are really good players and they don’t quite have the strength in depth to replace them.

“Someone like Daniel James could come in and sort that out. We’ve seen him play well but maybe he needs a fresh start.

“He went to Manchester United and started brilliantly and all of sudden his opportunities have been limited. As a young player, he’ll just want to be playing football.”

James happy at Old Trafford

James scored a stunning goal for Wales during the international break, but has not scored for United this term.

After his strike Finland, he said: “I wouldn’t say it’s a release [playing for Wales]. Man United is my club and I love it there.

“Whether I am playing or not, I’m proud, as proud as I am to play for Wales.

“There are obviously times where I played a lot last season. I may not have played as much this season, but I am sticking in there and always in and around it.

“I feel really good at the moment. When I do play, I give my all. I bought into everything we wanted to do and thankfully I got that goal and assist.”

Speaking last month, however, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to indicate that James is going now. That was after talk of a potential loan exit in January.

The Norwegian said: “Dan’s had a really good impact at the club. We’re looking forward to developing him more.”

