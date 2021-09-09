Everton told to move for maverick free transfer after Coleman injury

Kevin Campbell believes that Everton could make a free transfer move for a former Tottenham defender after an injury to skipper Seamus Coleman.

Coleman suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, leaving Rafa Benitez without a senior right-back to call on when the Premier League resumes this weekend. And former Toffees striker Kevin Campbell thinks he has the perfect answer.

Campbell states that Benitez wants quick availability, and the Daily Express has previously linked the Ivory Coast star with a Goodison Park switch. However, Arsenal are also rumoured to want the 28-year-old.

Speaking exclusively to Goodison News, Campbell said: “That might be another thing for Serge Aurier on a free.

“Coleman has been such a fantastic performer, a stalwart for Everton but the injuries just keep racking up.

“The best ability is availability as a footballer, and the manager needs his players available – Seamus is well thought of, but if you’re not available, you’re no use.”

At this stage it’s unclear how long Coleman will be sidelined for. However, a back-up option for Coleman was a requirement that was never met during the summer window.

To that end, Aurier could be a good option – despite his inconsistent form during his four-year Tottenham stay.

The defender often struggled in games against the top sides, making game-changing errors. But he did notch 17 assists during his time in north London and played more than 100 games for Spurs.

Romano questions Van de Beek Everton claims

Meanwhile, Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered a verdict on a failed summer transfer that is at odds with the Man Utd star’s version of events.

Man Utd made headlines this summer with the superb triple capture of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. But bubbling under the surface were constant rumours regarding the exits of several fringe stars.

The likes of Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek were linked with exits, most notably to West Ham and Everton respectively.

In Van de Beek’s case, a loan move to Goodison Park had been touted with the aim of resurrecting his career in the same manner Lingard did with the Hammers last season.

However, when the window slammed shut, the Dutchman remained at Old Trafford.

Asked whether a switch to Goodison Park was close before deadline day, the 24-year-old told Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel : “No. I spoke with the manager and the club, and they said they wanted me to stay here.”

Everton move was on

However, that version of events is at odds with trusted source Romano. Speaking on his Here We Go Podcast (via the Express), Romano did acknowledge Man Utd sought to retain the midfielder, though insisted that a deal was in fact on the verge of completion.

“Everton on deadline day were more than close to signing Van de Beek,” said Romano.

“They had an agreement with the player. They had a project to make him a starter, to give him some game time. Everton were prepared to sign Van de Beek on loan from United.

“He [van de Beek] is not so happy because he was not playing. In the first three matches, he hasn’t played a single minute.

“He wanted to understand what was going to happen. With Everton prepared to sign him, it was a big chance for him.

“United wanted him to stay, but Everton were really close. Benitez wanted him, the whole board wanted him, so it was more than an idea. It was a done deal between Everton and Donny van de Beek, but Man Utd said no.”

