Everton v Arsenal ratings: Walcott, Ox & Coquelin poor; Coleman excels

Seamus Coleman almost single-handedly dug Everton out of their recent slump, while questions have to asked of Theo Walcott’s role at Arsenal

EVERTON

MAARTEN STEKELENBURG: Was rooted to the spot for Alexis Sanchez’s deflected free-kick but commanded his area well 6

SEAMUS COLEMAN: Fantastic movement to arrive in the box completely unnoticed and head Everton level, and encapsulated the Toffees’ fighting spirit throughout 8

ASHLEY WILLIAMS: His performance was littered with errors in the first half, but they were all forgotten about with his fantastic header late on 6

PHIL JAGIELKA: Back at the heart of the Everton defence but the mistakes are clearly contagious. Gave away the free-kick which led to Arsenal’s opener, and got a second yellow late on which will see him miss the Merseyside derby 5

LEIGHTON BAINES: Not able to bomb forward as much as he usually does but delivered a pinpoint cross on his weaker right foot for Everton’s equaliser and denied Arsenal a late leveller of their own with a fantastic goal-line block 7

IDRISSA GUEYE: Stunning pass in the build-up to Everton’s equaliser and broke up a number of Arsenal attacks 6

JAMES MCCARTHY: Right in the thick of the action and rose to the challenge of not allowing the Arsenal midfield to get into their comfort zone 7

ENNER VALENCIA: Played out off position on both wings but his efforts were much appreciated by the Everton crowd before being subbed 6

ROSS BARKLEY: Still not having the impact on games that his manager would like, but he did gradually improve after a very sloppy start in possession 6

AARON LENNON: Was asked to play on left flank rather than his more familiar right, but brought the crowd into the game with a few lively moments 6

ROMELU LUKAKU: Led from the front relatively well, but his decision-making in promising areas could have been better 6

Substitutes:

KEVIN MIRALLAS (on for Lennon 67′) Was always going to be tough to get up to speed with this sort of game but did Everton a quick injection after coming on 6

DOMINIC CALVIN-LEWIN (on for Valencia 78′) His miscued clearance almost lead to Arsenal equalising late on 5

RAMIRES FUNES MORI (on for McCarthy 89′) Came on to get Everton over the finish line N/A

ARSENAL

PETR CECH: Could do nothing about either Everton header. Both unstoppable 6

HECTOR BELLERIN: His big moment came when he had the chance to slide Mesut Ozil in one-on-one but overcooked what should have been a simple pass 5

GABRIEL: Big boots to fill in Shkodran Mustafi’s absence and did enough to suggest that he will be an adequate replacement over the next few weeks 6

LAURENT KOSCIELNY: Showed once again he is absolutely essential to the Arsenal defence 7

NACHO MONREAL: Was often Arsenal’s spare man in attack and saw plenty of the ball but unable to spot or track the run of Coleman for the equaliser 6

FRANCIS COQUELIN: Was clumsy and committed a handful of unnecessary fouls which put pressure on his defence. Should have been booked 5

GRANIT XHAKA: Neat and tidy on the ball for the most part and stuck to his defensive duties well 6

THEO WALCOTT: There is just no in-between with Walcott. He’s either brilliant or non-existent and tonight he was the latter. Over-committed himself to give Baines all the the time in the world to pick his spot for the cross to Coleman 5

MESUT OZIL: In an increasingly feisty game like this, Ozil did not fit in well with his casual, laid-back approach. His game was summed up with a ugly shot in the 53rd minute when he really should have scored 6

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN: Very quiet game and largely anonymous 5

ALEXIS SANCHEZ: Continues his great goalscoring run, albeit with a fortunate deflection, and was once again Arsenal’s best player on the night 7.5

Substitutes:

ALEX IWOBI (on for Oxlade-Chamberlain 70′) Two great chances to score, but was more of a threat in 20 minutes than ‘The Ox’ was for 70 6

OLIVIER GIROUD (on for Walcott 70′) Almost snuffed out a late goal but just wasn’t to be for the Frenchman 5

LUCAS PEREZ (replaced Coquelin 87′) Allowed Williams to get the run on him for Everton’s winner 5