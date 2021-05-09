Everton join Villa as top-flight trio shake up race for Prem-bound midfielder

Everton, Aston Villa and Wolves have reportedly joined the race for Boubakary Soumare, but the midfielder is closing in on a move elsewhere.

The Lille star has had links with a transfer to the Premier League for some time. Last January, Newcastle submitted a £35million bid for the Frenchman, who decided to reject the deal. Regardless, he has continued his exciting development in Ligue 1, catching the eye again this season.

As such, Leicester have reportedly led the race to seal his signing for some time.

According to Foot Mercato, though, Everton have joined Villa and Midlands rivals Wolves in registering interest.

The report says that the trio have all become keen on landing his signature, but face an uphill battle to do so.

That is because Leicester still remain firm favourites to sign the 22-year-old. In fact, the Foxes have now ‘accelerated’ their advances.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have had negotiations with Lille and Soumare’s representatives. What’s more, those discussions are ‘progressing very positively’.

As a result, all sides are closing in on an agreement.

Nevertheless, the fact that Everton, Villa and Wolves have registered interest means they will be ready to make their own advances should Leicester’s deal fall through.

Soumare, who moved to Lille from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, has become a vital player for their Ligue 1 rivals.

The France Under-21 international has racked up 110 appearances since his arrival, including 30 in 36 league games this term.

His contributions have proved especially vital this campaign, with Lille still firmly in the hunt to win the title.

They sit top, four points ahead of PSG – who have a game in hand – with two games to go.

Everton eyeing son of Liverpool legend

Meanwhile, Everton are looking to sign James Carragher – the son of Liverpool legend Jamie – from Wigan.

Like his father, the 18-year-old is a centre-half and has been offered a professional deal by the Latics.

However, that move has supposedly peaked Everton’s interest.

