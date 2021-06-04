Everton line-up PSV defender as long-term Seamus Coleman successor

Everton are reportedly showing an interest in making a summer swoop for PSV Eindhoven captain Denzel Dumfries.

The 25-year-old has a contract with PSV until 2023 but it is expected that he will depart Eindhoven after the European Championships this summer. And according to VI (as cited by Football Orange) the Toffees are very keen on landing the talented right-back.

The link comes as no great surprise, given that Marcel Brands is the technical director of the Goodison Park outfit. Brands previously worked as a director with the Dutch giants.

Dumfries started his career at Sparta Rotterdam before joining Heerenveen and then PSV Eindhoven in 2018.

He is currently captain of Roger Schmidt’s side and is expected to be Holland’s starting right-back at the upcoming Euros.

The talented defender is being viewed as a long-term successor to Everton stalwart Seamus Coleman.

The Republic of Ireland star will turn 33 in October and has been hit by injury issues in recent seasons.

Dumfries is very much in the Coleman mold, in that he loves attacking and would give the Toffees and nice balance – with Lucas Digne on the left.

No fee is mentioned in the report, although transfermarkt claims he is worth around £15million. That seems a little low for a regular international who captains his club side but we will have to wait and see.

Sarri an option for Everton

Meanwhile, Everton could try to hijack Lazio’s attempts to appoint Maurizio Sarri if he misses the Italian side’s deadline to accept their offer, according to reports.

Sarri has been out of work since leaving Juventus in 2020. The former Chelsea boss is now looking for the right opportunity to get back into work and he has been linked with the Lazio job. He could be their replacement for Simone Inzaghi, who has moved to Inter Milan.

An answer should arrive by the end of the week, with Lazio having set a deadline for the coach to accept their offer. However, there remains a chance that Sarri could return to the Premier League instead.

According to Calciomercato, if Sarri delays his decision about Lazio, Everton could make a move to lure him.

Everton have just lost Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid and will need to find a replacement. There have already been links with several managers, some more realistic than others.

Sarri could be the next contender, as Calciomercato claim he is open to a Premier League return. His reason for delaying with Lazio is to assess other opportunities, of which Everton could be one.

If things developed and Sarri became Everton boss, it would be an interesting twist. Ancelotti replaced him at Napoli in 2018, so there could be a role reversal.

It is not yet clear if Everton will go after the 62-year-old, though.