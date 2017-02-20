Everton ‘watch £17m striker as possible Lukaku replacement’

Everton have sent scouts to watch Palermo striker Ilija Nestorovski as they ponder a possible long-term replacement for the in-demand Romelu Lukaku.

The Toffees are reportedly growing increasingly concerned that Lukaku will leave Goodison Park in the summer, with both Chelsea and AC Milan linked to the forward in recent weeks.

Everton scouts have identified Nestorovski as a possible replacement and went to see the striker play against Juventus on Friday, according to Calciomercato.

The Macedonian has enjoyed a good first season at Palermo, scoring nine times in 25 appearances for the relegation-threatened Italian side.

He joined the Serie A side after a prolific spell at Croation side Inter Zapresic, scoring 69 times in just 90 appearances for the club.

Although he is only in the first year of his Palermo contract, which runs until 2019, he is expected to leave the club in the summer, regardless if they avoid relegation.

The £17million price tag is unlikely to put the Toffees off either, with the expected fee from the sale of Lukaku expected to reach £70million.

Chelsea are keen on bringing their former striker back to Stamford Bridge and the striker refused to dismiss the speculation linking him with a return.

“I’m just focused on the season. I’m not really thinking anything about it [Chelsea],” Lukaku said in January.

“I’m focused with this team. Whatever you guys write, you guys write.

“For me I’m not thinking about it.”