Everton, West Ham among four clubs pushing to sign former Man Utd striker with proven PL record

Everton, West Ham and Fulham are among the clubs interested in Wilfried Zaha

Galatasaray forward Wilfried Zaha could return to the Premier League next season amid interest from Everton, West Ham, Fulham and Wolves.

The former Manchester United and Crystal Palace man signed for Galatasaray last summer and has scored 10 goals in 35 appearances for them so far.

West Ham and Aston Villa made enquiries about signing Zaha in January but were unable to agree a deal.

Their interest is no surprise, either, given the 31-year-old’s track record in the Premier League. Zaha scored 90 goals and made 76 assists in a nine-year stint with Crystal Palace.

It’s thought that the Ivory Coast international would be open to the prospect of joining an English club in the summer.

Zaha currently earns a reported £72,000 per week with Galatasaray, which any of his suitors would likely have to at least match to bring him in.

That hasn’t put off several PL clubs, though, who are seriously considering a move for Zaha in the coming months/

Prem quartet ‘monitoring’ Wilfried Zaha

According to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Everton, West Ham, Fulham and Wolves are ‘monitoring the situation’ of Zaha ahead of a potential move in the summer.

Zaha remains focused on helping his side win the Turkish Super League for now, with Galatasaray currently in second place in the table, one point behind leaders Fenerbahce with a game in hand.

He will assess the possibility of a Premier League move in the summer, though, despite being under contract until 2026.

Everton could certainly do with signing a new striker. Their main number nine Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn’t scored in 21 games.

This has contributed to the Toffees’ dire run of form, with them failing to win in their last 10 Premier League matches. Their backup striker Beto scored against West Ham on Saturday but also missed a penalty, in a game Everton ultimately lost 3-1.

The Hammers are also keen to bring in a new front man to replace Danny Ings, who is expected to leave in the summer, while 33-year-old striker Michail Antonio is past his best.

Fulham have signed Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea who is yet to score for them in three appearances. It remains to be seen whether they will sign Broja permanently at the end of the season. If not, Marco Silva is likely to look elsewhere for a new striker.

Wolves are in a similar situation, with Gary O’Neil looking to bring in support for Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan.

If Wolves can add some more goals threat to their squad, they could arguably be pushing for European football next season.

Zaha certainly has the quality to score consistently in the Premier League, so it’ll be interesting to see if any of those four clubs make an offer for him in the summer.

