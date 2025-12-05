The 24-year-old is being chased by Moyes' Everton and Nuno's West Ham

In the ever-bustling transfer market, few names are generating as much excitement as 24-year-old Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto.

The Brazilian forward, known for his lethal finishing and relentless work rate, has become the talk of European scouting networks. With his contract running until 2030, clubs across the Premier League are circling, sensing an opportunity to snag a proven goal machine at a price tag hovering around £40 million.

Yuri’s stock has skyrocketed since his return to Corinthians in 2023 after a stint at Zenit St Petersburg. This season alone, the São Paulo native has notched 18 goals, blending physicality with silky technique that evokes memories of a young Romário. His international caps for Brazil’s senior side further underscore his pedigree, making him a low-risk, high-reward prospect.

Leading the charge are Everton and West Ham United, both of whom have made preliminary inquiries to Alberto’s camp. For David Moyes’ Toffees, who want to keep pushing into the top half of the table, Alberto represents the clinical No. 9 they’ve craved.

Everton insiders whisper of a £30m bid being under consideration, positioning Everton as frontrunners amid their ongoing rebuild.

Meanwhile, Nuno’s Hammers are steadying the ship after a very poor start to their campaign. West Ham’s recruitment team have been in Brazil hashing out details, with personal terms already floated.

Crystal Palace also keeping tabs on Alberto

Not to be outdone, Crystal Palace are lurking in the shadows. Oliver Glasner’s Eagles face a striker dilemma with Jean-Philippe Mateta signalling his intent to depart within the next two windows, eyeing a bigger stage. Alberto’s aerial prowess and hold-up play align perfectly with the Palace way, offering Glasner a ready-made replacement to sustain Palace’s mid-table push.

Beyond the Premier League, whispers of Roma’s January interest add intrigue, but English suitors hold the aces. Corinthians, reluctant sellers mid-season, may hold firm until summer, but escalating bids could force their hand.

For Yuri, a move to the world’s most competitive league promises the spotlight his talents deserve—but will Everton, West Ham or Crystal Palace claim the prize?

As January looms, the saga promises twists. One thing’s certain: Yuri Alberto’s arrival could ignite a sleeping giant in the Premier League’s forward line.

