Two Prem sides table Aaron Ramsey bids as player makes up his mind

Aaron Ramsey is reported to have decided he will definitely leave Juventus this summer after reports from Italy claimed the Welshman already has two firm approaches on the table to consider.

The former Arsenal man’s future is back under the spotlight after a difficult spell in Turin with the Old Lady. In and out the side, there are growing claims that Juventus are ready to cash in on a player they signed on a free from the Gunners in summer 2019.

Ramsey has sent a reminder to Premier League audiences of his qualities. Working tirelessly for Wales in their midfield, he has caught the eye at Euro 2020 with his energetic displays and eye for a goal.

And with Ramsey sending some reminders of his qualities at Euro 2020, it seems the player too has hinted he’s ready to leave Juve.

Speaking before the tournament Ramsey appeared to perform a bit of a U-turn over his Juve future.

“The last two seasons at Juventus have been very difficult, frustrating, not just from a physical point of view. I want a place where I can feel good again,” said Ramsey.

“There have been many factors. There’s also been changes that I haven’t been used to.

“So, I take it into my own hands and have the right people around me to try to come up with the best possible plan to get myself back into a place where I am feeling good and confident again.

“The Welsh staff and medical team have been brilliant, they have been open for discussions and it’s important to all be on the same page.

“I have known a lot of the Welsh staff for a long time from my Arsenal days as well. They understand me, they know my body and they know what I need.”

While Arsenal are reported to be among those considering a move, Ramsey has also been linked with Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham.

And Il Bianconero claims Ramsey has two concrete offers on the table from both the Toffees and the Hammers.

Everton are seeking more goals from their midfield next season. West Ham, meanwhile, are seeking a replacement for Jesse Lingard following his return to Manchester United.

They claim Ramsey will wait until after Wales’ interest at Euro 2020 concludes before deciding on the approaches. Either way, the article claims he has decided to quit Juventus this summer and return to the Premier League.

Campbell wants Ramsey return

Speaking after his display in Baku, Sol Campbell suggested that Ramsey “might take a little return to north London”.

Campbell told talkSPORT: “Aaron Ramsey makes amazing runs. The timings are to perfection, it’s incredible. He’s got a knack of getting in there.

“You need those players who can get in there. You need those guys who can smell, ‘something’s opening up here’.

“Turkey were playing three at the back, so Ramsey was just waiting for that gap and [Gareth] Bale found him for the first goal. He’s very intelligent with those runs.

“He has been working hard, he’s making great runs. He’s a top, top class player. Maybe he’s in the shop window!

“He might take a little return to north London and see what’s happening at Arsenal – you never know.”

