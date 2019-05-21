Everton, Wolves leading 5-team chase for £10m Benfica defender

Everton and Wolves are reportedly heading a five-strong Premier League pack chasing Benfica’s title-winning right-back Andre Almeida.

The 28-year-old notched up an impressive 12 assists and two goals to help the Lisbon giants pip Porto to this season’s Primeira Liga.

That figure is remarkable when you consider that the Portugal international had more assists than Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane managed during Manchester City’s treble-winning campaign.

However, the report in The Sun claims that ‘due to his relatively modest wages’, Almeida could be snapped up ‘for a bargain £10million’ this summer.

The report goes on to state that Everton and Wolves‘ Portuguese bosses Marco Silva and Nuno Espirito Santo lead the chase for the defender, who has made it clear he wants to test his game in the Premier League.

Leicester City, Southampton and Brighton are also said to be keen on landing Almeida, who has won four Primeira Ligas, two Portuguese Cups, four League Cups and two Super Cups during his time at Benfica.

However, Sun sources close to the player say he sees see himself ‘playing for a top-half Premier League club’, which could rule out Saints and Brighton.

