Everton, Wolves leading chase for £30million Man Utd defender

Everton are reportedly leading the race to sign Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, who is also wanted by Wolves.

The central defender has been told he can leave Old Trafford, as long as any suitor meets their £30million valuation, according to the report in the Daily Mirror.

Rojo has not joined United on their US tour, despite Argentina having crashed out of the World Cup exactly a month ago – giving him more than the required three-week post-tournament break.

Although Rojo signed a new contract with Jose Mourinho’s men until 2021 – with the option of an extra year – in March, the main reason for that was to protect his market value.

Wolves are also understood to have expressed interest in the 27-year-old, but the report states that Goodison Park is a more realistic destination for the player.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.