Dynamic Atletico star holding out for Prem move as Wolves, Everton circle

Atletico Madrid attacker Thomas Lemar is reportedly attracting strong interest from Wolves and Everton this summer.

The 24-year-old made a huge name for himself with some outstanding displays while at Monaco.

Lemar shone during the 2016/17 campaign, as a young Monaco side won Ligue 1 and reached the Champions League semis.

During that season, he notched 32 goals and 18 assists in 55 appearances in all competitions.

The pacy attacker was immediately linked with both Arsenal and Liverpool, but eventually ended up moving to Atletico for €70million in the summer of 2018.

However, Lemar has struggled in Spain, scoring just four times from 72 appearances for Diego Simeone’s men.

Now it looks like Madrid and Simeone are happy to let Lemar leave. According to Spanish outlet AS, Wolves and Everton both want to bring him to the Premier League during this window.

Lemar available for cut-price fee

The report adds that Atletico would be willing to accept a bid of around £27m for the player.

Portuguese giants Potro have already expressed their interest in Lemar, but the player would prefer a move to England.

Wolves are yet to make a signing this summer, bur do have funds available after selling Matt Doherty to Tottenham for around £14m.

Everton meanwhile are said to very close to bringing in James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

All three deals of those deals are expected to be finalised over the coming days.

