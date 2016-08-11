Everton’s club-record move for Bolasie not imminent, says Pardew
Alan Pardew has ruled out the possibility of Yannick Bolasie joining Everton before the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.
The Toffees have reportedly agreed a club-record £30m fee for the 27-year-old, yet he will not be signed in time for Ronald Koeman’s first game in charge at Goodison Park against Tottenham.
“We’ve got nothing concrete to announce today, other than a lot of rumours. There’s nothing that’s going to happen before the weekend,” Pardew said in his pre-match press conference as the Eagles prepare for their opener against West Brom.
“Yannick is contracted here. He’s a great player & a great person, I love him. We’ll treat him with the utmost respect in any situation.”
Pardew has promised fans that they will see a better team effort in the upcoming season after falling away in the league during their last campaign.
Pardew added: “I’ve tried to be transparent because our fans deserve that. When they walk in that stadium they will see a stronger team this year.
“I want the side to retain the ball, to play a brand of football we couldn’t really last year due to injuries and the squad’s strength.
“We want more consistent displays and that will come with a stronger, deeper squad. Without having a transfer out, I would expect us to add two more players.”