Everton’s Hart hopes rest on Barca move for Ajax man

Everton’s chances of signing England international goalkeeper Joe Hart rest on a chain of transfers going through, according to reports.

The chain would begin with Barcelona signing Ajax goalkeeper Jasper Cillesen, who Everton were linked with earlier in the window.

That would then allow Manchester City to complete the capture of Claudio Bravo as their new number one ‘keeper, with Barca technical secretary Robert Fernandez confirming yesterday that they are waiting to secure that deal for Cilessen before allowing Bravo to go.

It is widely reported that Pep Guardiola believes Hart does not fit into his style of play, preferring Willy Caballero to the 29-year-old in both Premier League games so far.

A report in the Telegraph states that Hart is ‘aware’ of an offer from Everton, who would take him on loan or sign him on a permanent deal.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman will try and convince Hart to stay in England with reported interest abroad, while Koeman has placed Joel Robles’ Everton future into doubt – saying he only wants players who relish competition for their place.

The Blues boss stated that Robles is “disappointed” at losing his starting spot to Maarten Stekelenburg, who started in Saturday’s 2-1 win for Everton over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

Koeman confirmed that he wants three good goalkeepers this season, and hinted that Hart could be the man to lead the trio.

“I believe in three good goalkeepers and, of course, it is also all about the development of young goalkeepers and the third goalkeeper is (Mateusz) Hewelt,” Koeman said.

“What you need to make is a decision if you can go on with these three goalkeepers.

“Joel is disappointed that he is not anymore the first goalkeeper because he played in the last three or four months.”

According to the Telegraph, Borussia Dortmund have contacted City about their asking price for Hart, which is expected to exceed £20 million. They are looking for a long-term replacement for Roman Weidenfeller.