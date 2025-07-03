All the ins and outs at Barcelona this summer

Barcelona have a LaLiga title to defend in the 2025-26 season and have started work on tweaking their squad to prepare for it.

Hansi Flick’s side finished four points above rivals Real Madrid in the final LaLiga table for the 2024-25 season. Real Madrid have started making some moves to try and catch them next season, but Barcelona aren’t resting on their laurels either.

So far, there’s only been one senior signing by Barcelona for the upcoming campaign, but we’ll be keeping track of any more announcements they make during the summer transfer window.

Here is a roundup of every signing they have made this summer and every player leaving.

Barcelona signings

Joan Garcia

From: Espanyol

Fee: £21.4m

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 24

Barcelona’s first signing from city rivals Espanyol this side of the new Millennium, Garcia signed a six-year contract after his €25m release clause was activated.

He moves across Catalonia after being named in the LaLiga team of the season for his efforts in 2024-25, which was actually his first campaign as a regular starter in the top flight.

Barcelona utilised Wojciech Szczesny as their main keeper last season after convincing him to come out of retirement in the midst of a long-term absence for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Garcia will now provide a long-term option in goal for Hansi Flick’s side.

Barcelona exits

Alex Valle

To: Como

Fee: £5.2m

Position: Left-back

Age: 21

Former Barcelona B full-back and academy graduate Valle spent the second half of last season on loan at Como, who exercised their option to buy him for €6m.

Valle was at Celtic on loan before that and had earlier spells with Andorra and Levante, but never made his senior debut for Barcelona’s first team.

He played 15 times in Serie A for Como after his mid-season switch and will now be continuing there under Cesc Fabregas’ guidance.

Clement Lenglet

To: Atletico Madrid

Fee: Free

Position: Centre-back

Age: 30

Lenglet became a difficult player for Barcelona to offload in recent years; they sent him on loan to Tottenham Hotspur in 2022-23, Aston Villa in 2023-24 and Atletico Madrid in 2024-25.

The latter have now kept him on a permanent basis, but Barcelona terminated his contract to facilitate the move rather than receiving a fee.

The former Sevilla defender made 160 appearances for Barcelona over four seasons before his series of loan spells leading to his exit began.

He signed a three-year contract with Atleti after making 36 appearances for them on loan.

🇫🇷😫 Clement Lenglet this season: ❌ Penalty vs Slovan in UCL

❌ Penalty vs Madrid in UCL

❌ Penalty vs Espanyol

❌ Penalty vs Valladolid

🟥 Red vs PSG@atletico_stats_ pic.twitter.com/lRZY75VQdT — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 15, 2025

Aleix Garrido

To: Eibar

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 21

La Masia graduate Garrido made a solitary senior appearance for Barcelona in April 2023, before continuing with the B team for the next couple of years.

Garrido captained the reserves prior to his contract expiring. He has signed a three-year contract with Eibar in the Segunda Division.

Sergi Dominguez

To: Dinamo Zagreb

Fee: £1m

Position: Centre-back

Age: 20

Dominguez earned his first three appearances for Barcelona’s first team last season in LaLiga, as well as two in the Champions League and one in the Copa del Rey.

Although he was born in Barcelona, he only spent five years on their books and has now been sold to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb – Dani Olmo’s former club – for €1.2m.

“I am thrilled to have arrived in Zagreb,” Dominguez said, before revealing: “Of course Dani Olmo told me a lot about the club and the city, so I have high and positive expectations. Dinamo is a club that aims to win trophies and that is why I came here.”

Noah Darvich

To: Stuttgart

Fee: £0.9m

Position: Attacking midfielder

Age: 18

Barcelona signed Darvich from Freiburg in 2023, but he has now returned to German football after two years with the B team.

Stuttgart have signed the midfielder, who told their official website: “Barcelona was a great adventure. It was like being in a movie. I got to play and train alongside my childhood idols.”

Darvich is now eyeing Bundesliga involvement as the next checkpoint in his development. After cashing in for just under €1m, according to reports, Barcelona will have the right of first refusal on his next move.

Pau Prim

To: Al Sadd

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 19

There were high hopes for Prim as he rose through the ranks in the Barcelona academy. Ultimately, he made 30 appearances for their reserves, but never played competitively with the first team.

The teenager has now moved to Qatari side Al Sadd, where Xavi used to play.

In an emotional Instagram post, Prim said: “The most special stage of my life so far ends. After so many years defending this shield, the time has come to say goodbye. A farewell full of emotions and feelings that I can never describe. It’s hard for me to leave, but I know that everything has a cycle.”

Barcelona loan exits

Ander Astralaga

To: Granada

Length: Season-long

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 21

Astralaga’s loan covers the period until the end of his Barcelona contract, although they are believed to have an option to prolong his stay until 2028.

The goalkeeper was still playing for the B team last season, but has now signed up for a new challenge in the Segunda Division with Granada.

The arrival of Garcia and recovery of Ter Stegen have only served to push him further down the pecking order for first-team minutes, so he will develop elsewhere instead.

Ansu Fati

To: Monaco

Length: Season-long

Position: Winger

Age: 22

Fati’s career hasn’t progressed the way Barcelona thought it would when they made him their first no.10 after Lionel Messi.

A surprise loan move to Brighton followed in the 2023-24 season. Neither did he light up the Premier League, nor make a significant impression when back with Barcelona last season, playing just 11 times and never scoring.

The next step for Fati is to spend the 2025-26 season on loan with Monaco, who will reportedly cover half of his wages while Barcelona subsidise the other half.

Monaco have an option to buy Fati for €11m (£9.5m) at the end of his loan spell.