Every completed deal in the Championship during January

TEAMtalk runs you through a full list of every done deal in the Championship during a busy January transfer window.

ASTON VILLA

Ins: Sam Johnstone (Manchester United, loan), Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest, £3million), James Bree (Barnsley, undisclosed), Birkir Bjarnason (Basle, undisclosed), Conor Hourihane (Barnsley, undisclosed), Jacob Bedeau (Bury, undisclosed), Neil Taylor (Swansea, undisclosed), Scott Hogan (Brentford, undisclosed)

Outs: Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough, undisclosed), Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta, loan), Aly Cissokho (Olympiacos, loan), Aaron Tshibola (Nottingham Forest, loan), Ashley Westwood (Burnley, undisclosed), Kevin Toner (Bradford, loan), Jordan Ayew (Swansea, undisclosed), Ross McCormack (Nottingham Forest, loan)

BARNSLEY

Ins: Gethin Jones (Everton, loan), Matt James (Leicester, loan), Alex Mowatt (Leeds, undisclosed), Callum Elder (Leicester, loan), Ryan Hedges (Swansea, undisclosed)

Outs: Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday, undisclosed), James Bree (Aston Villa, undisclosed), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa, undisclosed), Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury, loan)

BIRMINGHAM

Ins: Lukas Jutkiewicz (Burnley, £1million), Craig Gardner (West Brom, loan), Emilio Nsue (Middlesbrough, undisclosed), Dan Scarr (Stourbridge, undisclosed), Jerome Sinclair (Watford, loan), Krystian Bielik (Arsenal, loan)

Outs: Alex Jones (Bradford, undisclosed), Charlie Cooper (Forest Green, loan), Diego Fabbrini (Spezia Calcio, loan), Jonathan Spector (Orlando City, undisclosed), Paul Caddis (released), Luke Maxwell (Grimsby, loan), Reece Brown (Chesterfield, loan), Viv Solomon-Otabor (Bolton, loan), David Cotterill (Bristol City, loan)

BLACKBURN

Ins: Lucas Joao (Sheffield Wednesday, loan), Marvin Emnes (Swansea, loan)

Outs: John O’Sullivan (Carlisle, free), Scott Wharton (Cambridge, loan), Ben Marshall (Wolves, undisclosed)

BRENTFORD

Ins: Florian Jozefzoon (PSV Eindhoven, undisclosed), Sergi Canos (Norwich, undisclosed)

Outs: Emmanuel Onariase (Cheltenham, loan), Sam Saunders (Wycombe, free), Scott Hogan (Brentford, undisclosed)

BRIGHTON

Ins: Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea, loan), Chuba Akpom (Arsenal, loan), Glenn Murray (Bournemouth, undisclosed)

Outs: Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton, undisclosed), Kazenga LuaLua (QPR, loan), Rob Hunt (Oldham, loan), Rohan Ince (Swindon, loan), Jesse Starkey (Swindon, undisclosed)

BRISTOL CITY

Ins: Jens Hegeler (Hertha Berlin, undisclosed), Milan Djuric (Cesena, undisclosed), Bailey Wright (Preston, undisclosed), Fabian Giefer (Schalke, loan), Freddie Hinds (Luton, undisclosed), Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers, undisclosed), David Cotterill (Birmingham, loan)

Outs: Diego De Girolamo (Cheltenham, loan), Taylor Moore (Bury, loan), Richard O’Donnell (Rotherham, undisclosed), Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisclosed), Ivan Lucic (Aalborg BK, loan), Luke Freeman (QPR, undisclosed), Tin Plavotic (Cheltenham, loan)

BURTON

Ins: Marvin Sordell (Coventry, free), Luke Varney (Ipswich, free), Luke Murphy (Leeds, loan), Lasse Vigen Christensen (Fulham, loan), Cauley Woodrow (Fulham, loan), Michael Kightly (Burnley, loan)

Outs: Stuart Beavon (Coventry, free), Callum Reilly (Coventry, loan)

CARDIFF

Ins: Greg Halford (Rotherham, undisclosed), Ibrahim Meite (Harrow, undisclosed), Allan McGregor (Hull, loan)

Outs: Kieran Richardson, Marouane Chamakh, Lex Immers (all released), Tom James (Yeovil, free), Eli Phipps (Colchester, undisclosed), Tommy O’Sullivan (Colchester, undisclosed), Semi Ajayi (Rotherham, loan), Ben Wilson (Rochdale, loan), Adam Le Fondre (Bolton, loan), Emyr Huws (Ipswich, loan), Stuart O’Keefe (MK Dons, loan), Matthew Kennedy (Plymouth, loan)

DERBY

Ins: Julien de Sart (Middlesbrough, loan), David Nugent (Middlesbrough, undisclosed), Kyle McAllister (St Mirren, undisclosed)

Outs: Lee Grant (Stoke, £1.3million), Callum Guy (Port Vale, loan), Farrend Rawson (Coventry, loan), Chris Weale (released), Andreas Weimann (Wolves, loan), Charles Vernam (Coventry, loan), Jamie Hanson (Wigan, loan)

FULHAM

Ins: Thanos Petsos (Werder Bremen, loan), Gohi Cyriac (KV Oostende, loan),

Outs: Sean Kavanagh (Hartlepool, loan), Cameron Burgess (Bury, loan), Jozabed (Celta Vigo, loan), Marek Rodak (Accrington, loan), Stephen Humphrys (Shrewsbury, loan), Lasse Vigen Christensen (Burton, loan), Cauley Woodrow (Burton, loan), Matt Smith (QPR, undisclosed)

HUDDERSFIELD

Ins: Isaiah Brown (Chelsea, loan), Collin Quaner (Union Berlin, undisclosed)

Outs: Will Boyle (Cheltenham, free), Ivan Paurevic (released), Flo Bojaj (Newport, loan), Joe Murphy (Bury, loan), Rekeil Pyke (Colchester, loan), Jacob Hanson (Bradford, undisclosed)

IPSWICH

Ins: Kieffer Moore (Forest Green, undisclosed), Jordan Spence (unattached), Toumani Diagouraga (Leeds, loan), Steven Taylor (unattached), Danny Rowe (Macclesfield, undisclosed), Dominic Samuel (Reading, loan), Emyr Huws (Cardiff, loan),

Outs: Luke Varney (Burton, free)

LEEDS

Ins: Pablo Hernandez (Al-Arabi, undisclosed), Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal, loan), Madou Barrow (Swansea, loan)

Outs: Luke Murphy (Burton, loan), Toumani Diagouraga (Ipswich, loan), Alex Mowatt (Barnsley, undisclosed)

NEWCASTLE

Ins:

Outs: Macaulay Gillesphey (Carlisle, loan), Sean Longstaff (Kilmarnock, loan), Callum Roberts (Kilmarnock, loan), Freddie Woodman (Kilmarnock, loan), Alex Gilliead (Bradford, loan), Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe, loan), Tim Krul (AZ Alkmaar, loan).

NORWICH

Ins: Mitchell Dijks (Ajax, loan), Yanic Wildschut (Wigan, undisclosed)

Outs: Harry Toffolo (Scunthorpe, loan), Martin Olsson (Swansea, undisclosed), Carlton Morris (Rotherham, loan), Sergi Canos (Brentford, undisclosed), Robbie Brady (Burnley, undisclosed)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Ins: Joao Teixeira (Benfica, loan), Aaron Tshibola (Aston Villa, loan), Zach Clough (Bolton, undisclosed), Ross McCormack (Aston Villa, loan), Gboly Ariyibi (undisclosed, Chesterfield)

Outs: Tyler Walker (Port Vale, loan), Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa, £3million), Gerry McDonagh (Cambridge, loan), Ryan Yates (Shrewsbury, loan), Jorge Grant (Notts County, loan)

PRESTON

Ins: Tyias Browning (Everton, loan)

Outs: Ben Davies (Fleetwood, loan), Bailey Wright (Bristol City, undisclosed), Eoin Doyle (Portsmouth, loan), Liam Grimshaw (Chesterfield, loan)

QPR

Ins: Kazenga LuaLua (Brighton, loan), Sean Goss (Manchester United, undisclosed), Luke Freeman (Bristol City, undisclosed), Matt Smith (Fulham, undisclosed), Pawel Wszolek (Hellas Verona, undisclosed), Ravel Morrison (Lazio, loan),

Outs: Ben Gladwin (Swindon, loan), Sandro (Antalyaspor, undisclosed), Sebastian Polter (Union Berlin, undisclosed), Brandon Comley (Grimsby, loan), Joe Lumley (Bristol Rovers, loan), Brandon Adams (Persatuan Bola Sepak Perlis, loan), Tjaronn Chery (Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng, undisclosed), Ariel Borysiuk (Lechia Gdansk, loan), Olamide Shodipo (Port Vale, loan), Osman Kakay (Chesterfield, loan), Axel Prohouly (Port Vale, loan), Nasser El Khayati (ADO Den Hagg, loan)

READING

Ins: Tiago Ilori (Liverpool, undisclosed), Adrian Popa (Steaua Bucharest, undisclosed), Jordon Mutch (Crystal Palace, loan), Reece Oxford (West Ham, loan), Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth, loan)

Outs: Jake Cooper (Millwall, loan), Niall Keown (Partick Thistle, loan), Stuart Moore (Luton, loan), Dominic Samuel (Ipswich, loan)

ROTHERHAM

Ins: Richard O’Donnell (Bristol City, undisclosed), Alex Bray (Swansea, loan), Semi Ajayi (Cardiff, loan), Ben Purrington (Plymouth, undisclosed), Carlton Morris (Norwich, loan),

Outs: Dominic Ball (Peterborough, loan), Greg Halford (Cardiff, undisclosed)

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Ins: Morgan Fox (Charlton, undisclosed), Callum McManaman (West Brom, loan), Sam Winnall (Barnsley, undisclosed)

Outs: Sergiu Bus (Astra Giurgiu, free), Filipe Melo (Pacos de Ferreira, loan), Sean Clare (Accrington, loan), Lucas Joao (Blackburn, loan), Modou Sougou (Moreirense, loan), Matthew Penney (Bradford, loan)

WIGAN

Ins: Jakob Haugaard (Stoke, loan), Callum Connolly (Everton, loan), Marcus Browne (West Ham, loan), Jamie Hanson (Derby, loan), Matt Gilks (Rangers, undisclosed), Alex Bruce (Hull, loan), James Weir (Hull, loan), Mikael Mandron (Eastleigh, undisclosed), Josh Laurent (Hartlepool, undisclosed), Gabriel Obertan (free agent), Jack Byrne (Man City, undisclosed), Omar Bogle (Grimsby, undisclosed)

Outs: Craig Davies (Scunthorpe, undisclosed), Nathan Byrne (Charlton, loan), Jordan Flores (Blackpool, loan), Jordi Gomez (Rayo Vallecano, free), Billy McKay (Inverness, loan), Yanic Wildschut (Norwich, undisclosed)

WOLVES

Ins: Andreas Weimann (Derby, loan), Helder Costa (Benfica, undisclosed), Ben Marshall (Blackburn, undisclosed)

Outs: Ola John (Deportivo, loan), Prince Oniangue (Bastia, loan), Jed Wallace (Millwall, loan), Will Randall (Walsall, loan), Aaron Simpson (Portsmouth, loan), Sylvain Deslandes (Bury, loan)