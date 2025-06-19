Real Madrid are now in the Xabi Alonso era and they have already been making some eye-catching changes to the squad he inherited from Carlo Ancelotti.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Alonso returned to the club this summer as their new head coach following a successful stint with Bayer Leverkusen and after Ancelotti vacated his position to take the Brazil national team job. It’s the dawn of a new era for Los Blancos and their transfer activity is already showing it.

Historically one of the most likely teams to pull off a big transfer coup – whether it’s a record-breaking deal or a savvy free signing – Real Madrid are always ones to watch when the transfer window is open.

Here is a roundup of every signing they have made this summer and every player leaving.

Real Madrid signings

Dean Huijsen

From: Bournemouth

Fee: £50m

Position: Centre-back

Age: 20

Fresh from his Spain international debut in March, Huijsen has returned to the country he grew up in – four years after he left Malaga’s academy for Juventus.

Huijsen’s form in what turned out to be his only season with Bournemouth in the 2024-25 Premier League led to widespread interest in his signature, including from elsewhere in England.

But Madrid won the race to sign the centre-back by activating his £50m (€59.5m/$66m) release clause and handed him a contract until 2030.

The move went through in time for Huijsen to be included in Madrid’s squad for the Club World Cup; he made his debut in their group-stage opener against Al Hilal.

Madrid’s defence was in need of reinforcements after some key absences there last season. As a long-term investment, Huijsen should have some decent opportunities to make a name for himself at the Bernabeu.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

From: Liverpool

Fee: £8.4m

Position: Right-back

Age: 26

It became one of the worst-kept secrets in football that Madrid were working on signing Alexander-Arnold as he ran down his deal at Liverpool.

A long-term target for Los Blancos, Alexander-Arnold was their top choice for the right-back position and they managed to persuade him not to renew his contract with his boyhood club.

Liverpool feared losing Alexander-Arnold on a free, but Madrid agreed to pay €10m in order to push through his arrival before the Club World Cup. Like Huijsen, his debut was against Al Hilal.

Like the centre-back position, Madrid’s right-back options were limited because of injury issues last season. With Alexander-Arnold, they believe they have rectified their shortfalls there by signing one of the best in the world.

Alexander-Arnold signed a six-year contract in the Spanish capital, which will take him into his thirties there.

While a recovered Dani Carvajal would be a strong right-back option too, Alexander-Arnold is expected to become Madrid’s regular starter in his position.

Franco Mastantuono

From: River Plate

Fee: £38.5m

Position: Attacking midfielder

Age: 17

Mastantuono may still be a teenager, but he has more than 60 appearances to his name for River Plate’s first team and earned his senior international debut for Argentina in June.

The attacking midfielder is viewed as one of the most coveted talents in South America at the moment and has been on show at the Club World Cup for River Plate ahead of the completion of his move to Madrid.

Only when Mastantuono turns 18 on August 14 will he officially become a Madrid player, but his upcoming move has been confirmed after they activated the release clause in his contract.

Mastantuono will be under contract at the Bernabeu for six years, although he will have to fight for his place in a star-studded squad in the early phases of his Madrid career.

The €45m fee they have spent on him, though, suggests their confidence he can be a hit in the senior squad.

Real Madrid exits

Luka Modric

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 39

After a glorious 13-year spell, Modric has reached the end of his illustrious spell in Madrid.

He was originally regarded as a flop after struggling with the transition from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, but Modric became one of the best midfielders on the planet in time and won the 2018 Ballon d’Or.

Although approaching the age of 40, he still managed to make more than 50 appearances for Madrid in what has turned out to be his final campaign with the club.

Modric is the most decorated player in Madrid’s history and will no doubt be eyeing one more piece of silverware, since his departure will be after the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said: “Luka Modric will forever remain in the hearts of all madridistas as a unique an exemplary footballer who has always embodied the values of Real Madrid. His football has captured the imagination of madridismo and fans all over the world. His legacy will live on forever.”

Modric isn’t ready to retire just yet and has been linked with a few clubs for after his final Madrid game.

Jesus Vallejo

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Centre-back

Age: 28

10 years since he was bought by Madrid from Zaragoza, but with only 35 appearances for the club to his name, Vallejo has been released at the end of his contract.

Vallejo had loan spells with Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolves and Granada during his Madrid career and wasn’t trusted to play much after his return, despite the injury issues within his department of the squad.

He played in all three of Madrid’s last LaLiga games of the season, but they were his first outings since September.

Madrid cited his “professionalism, commitment, and hard work” in their statement thanking Vallejo after his exit was decided.

It remains to be seen where the 28-year-old will continue his career.