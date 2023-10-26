Every La Liga player who is out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season

A number of high-profile La Liga players have now entered the final year of their contracts and could be available on a free transfer in 2024.

Free transfers are becoming increasingly common as players often choose to run their contracts down before picking their next move.

Using data from transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at every La Liga player who is out of contract in 2024. An asterisk indicates that the club have the option to extend the player’s contract for another year but have not yet activated it.

Note: we’ve not included any loanees or any academy players who are yet to sign a professional contract.

Alaves

Antonio Sivera – Goalkeeper

Jesus Owono – Goalkeeper

Andoni Gorosabel – Right-Back

Aleksandar Sedlar – Centre-Back

Almeria

Diego Marino – Goalkeeper

Arvin Appiah – Winger

Athletic Bilbao

Oscar de Marcos – Right-Back

Yuri Berchiche* – Left-Back

Mikel Vesga – Midfielder

Peru Nolaskoain – Midfielder

Ander Herrera – Midfielder

Dani Garcia – Midfielder

Iker Muniain* – Midfielder

Nico Williams – Winger

Alex Berenguer – Winger

Jon Morcillo – Winger

Adu Ares* – Winger

Gorka Guruzeta* – Striker

Raul García – Striker

Williams, who came through the youth ranks in Bilbao, is regarded as one of La Liga’s best young talents and has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

A number of Premier League sides have also been credited with an interest in the winger, including Arsenal, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

While he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign side in January, Bilbao are still hoping that he commits his future to his boyhood club.

“We feel calm about that,” Athletic president John Uriate said. “We think he’s going to extend and stay with us, this will happen. We want an attractive project, feeling sure that Nico Williams will be part of that for many years to come.”

Atletico Madrid

Ivo Grbic – Goalkeeper

Cesar Azpilicueta – Right-Back

Mario Hermoso – Centre-Back

Stefan Savic – Centre-Back

Axel Witsel – Midfielder

Koke – Midfielder

Vitolo – Winger

Alvaro Morata – Striker

Barcelona

Sergi Roberto* – Right-Back

Marcos Alonso* – Left-Back

The longest-serving player at Barcelona, Roberto has made over 350 appearances for the club and was handed the captain’s armband in the summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 31-year-old has decided to leave next summer and is keen to make the move to the United States, where he would join ex-Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Alonso joined Barcelona from Chelsea on a free transfer in 2022 and enjoyed an impressive debut season, helping Xavi’s side win La Liga.

While his contract is due to expire next summer, a one-year option can be triggered if he plays a certain number of games during the 2023/24 season.

Cadiz

Momo Mbaye – Centre-Back

Martin Calderon – Midfielder

Alvaro Negredo – Striker

Celta Vigo

Ivan Villar – Goalkeeper

Renato Tapia – Midfielder

Franco Cervi – Winger

Getafe

Damian Suarez – Right-Back

Stefan Mitrovic – Centre-Back

Nemanja Maksimovic – Midfielder

Sabit Abdulai – Midfielder

Jaime Mata – Striker

Girona

Juan Carlos – Goalkeeper

David Lopez – Centre-Back

Bernardo Espinosa – Centre-Back

Juanpe – Centre-Back

Ibrahima Kebe – Midfielder

Borja Garcia – Midfielder

Granada

Andre Ferreira – Goalkeeper

Raul Fernandez – Goalkeeper

Victor Diaz – Right-Back

Raul Torrente – Centre-Back

Gerard Gumbau – Midfielder

Antonio Puertas – Winger

Jose Callejon – Winger

Alberto Perea – Winger

A Real Madrid academy graduate, Callejon spent nine years in Italy with Napoli and Fiorentina, winning two Coppa Italia titles.

The 37-year-old returned to his home city in the summer of 2022 and helped Granada win the Segunda Division title last season.

Las Palmas

Alvaro Valles* – Goalkeeper

Alex Suarez – Centre-Back

Eric Curbelo – Centre-Back

Enrique Clemente – Centre-Back

Sergi Cardona – Left-Back

Munir El Haddadi – Winger

Cristian Herrera – Striker

Mallorca

Ivan Cuellar – Goalkeeper

Giovanni Gonzalez – Right-Back

Matija Nastasic – Centre-Back

Jaume Costa – Left-Back

Braian Cufre – Left-Back

Antonio Sanchez – Midfielder

Iddrisu Baba – Midfielder

Dani Rodriguez – Midfielder

Abdon Prats – Striker

Osasuna

Pablo Ibanez – Midfielder

Darko Brasanac – Midfielder

Ruben Garcia – Winger

Rayo Vallecano

Stole Dimitrievski – Goalkeeper

Martin Pascual – Centre-Back

Unai Lopez – Midfielder

Oscar Trejo – Midfielder

Jose Pozo – Midfielder

Radamel Falcao – Striker

Andres Martin – Striker

Real Betis

Claudio Bravo – Goalkeeper

Marc Bartra – Centre-Back

Juan Miranda – Left-Back

Guido Rodriguez – Midfielder

Andres Guardado – Midfielder

Isco – Midfielder

Rodriquez has been linked with a number of top sides in recent months, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Lyon, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

“We are weighing our options,” he said on the La Capitana podcast when asked about his future. “It’s not an easy decision. We are happy at Betis, we play an important part in the team, and we have a good bond.”

After being released by Sevilla in January, Isco spent seven months unemployed before signing a one-year deal with Real Betis in the summer.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has made a brilliant start to the 2023/24 season and Inter Milan are reportedly monitoring his situation.

Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin – Goalkeeper

Lucas Vazquez – Right-Back

Nacho Fernandez – Centre-Back

Rafa Marin – Centre-Back

Luka Modric – Midfielder

Toni Kroos – Midfielder

Juanmi Latasa – Striker

While Modric has enjoyed a legendary career at Madrid, he has fallen down the pecking order this season following the arrival of Jude Bellingham.

The Croatia international looks set to leave the club in 2024 and is attracting interest from Inter Miami, Dinamo Zagreb and teams in the Saudi Pro League.

Kroos is also out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season and has been linked with a move to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Real Sociedad

Aihen Muñoz – Left-Back

Sevilla

Jesus Navas – Right-Back

Sergio Ramos – Centre-Back

Fernando – Midfielder

Oliver Torres – Midfielder

Ivan Rakitic – Midfielder

Erik Lamela – Winger

Valencia

Cristian Rivero – Goalkeeper

Gabriel Paulista – Centre-Back

Pablo Gozalbez – Midfielder

Villarreal

Pepe Reina – Goalkeeper

Raul Albiol – Centre-Back

Alberto Moreno – Left-Back

Francis Coquelin – Midfielder

Etienne Capoue – Midfielder

Dani Parejo – Midfielder

Jose Luis Morales – Striker

Villarreal have put together a team containing several ex-Premier League players, including former Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham men.

Parejo, who had a brief loan spell at QPR in 2008, is reportedly eyeing a return to England and has been linked with Aston Villa, where he would reunite with Unai Emery.

Former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin recently returned from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and is yet to make a decision on his future.

