Every La Liga player who is out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season
A number of high-profile La Liga players have now entered the final year of their contracts and could be available on a free transfer in 2024.
Free transfers are becoming increasingly common as players often choose to run their contracts down before picking their next move.
Using data from transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at every La Liga player who is out of contract in 2024. An asterisk indicates that the club have the option to extend the player’s contract for another year but have not yet activated it.
Note: we’ve not included any loanees or any academy players who are yet to sign a professional contract.
Alaves
Antonio Sivera – Goalkeeper
Jesus Owono – Goalkeeper
Andoni Gorosabel – Right-Back
Aleksandar Sedlar – Centre-Back
Almeria
Diego Marino – Goalkeeper
Arvin Appiah – Winger
Athletic Bilbao
Oscar de Marcos – Right-Back
Yuri Berchiche* – Left-Back
Mikel Vesga – Midfielder
Peru Nolaskoain – Midfielder
Ander Herrera – Midfielder
Dani Garcia – Midfielder
Iker Muniain* – Midfielder
Nico Williams – Winger
Alex Berenguer – Winger
Jon Morcillo – Winger
Adu Ares* – Winger
Gorka Guruzeta* – Striker
Raul García – Striker
Williams, who came through the youth ranks in Bilbao, is regarded as one of La Liga’s best young talents and has been linked with a move to Barcelona.
A number of Premier League sides have also been credited with an interest in the winger, including Arsenal, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Liverpool.
While he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign side in January, Bilbao are still hoping that he commits his future to his boyhood club.
“We feel calm about that,” Athletic president John Uriate said. “We think he’s going to extend and stay with us, this will happen. We want an attractive project, feeling sure that Nico Williams will be part of that for many years to come.”
🦁 ¡Un león 𝑰𝑴𝑷𝑨𝑹𝑨𝑩𝑳𝑬! 🦁
🌟 Nico Williams
Atletico Madrid
Ivo Grbic – Goalkeeper
Cesar Azpilicueta – Right-Back
Mario Hermoso – Centre-Back
Stefan Savic – Centre-Back
Axel Witsel – Midfielder
Koke – Midfielder
Vitolo – Winger
Alvaro Morata – Striker
Barcelona
Sergi Roberto* – Right-Back
Marcos Alonso* – Left-Back
The longest-serving player at Barcelona, Roberto has made over 350 appearances for the club and was handed the captain’s armband in the summer.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the 31-year-old has decided to leave next summer and is keen to make the move to the United States, where he would join ex-Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
Alonso joined Barcelona from Chelsea on a free transfer in 2022 and enjoyed an impressive debut season, helping Xavi’s side win La Liga.
While his contract is due to expire next summer, a one-year option can be triggered if he plays a certain number of games during the 2023/24 season.
Cadiz
Momo Mbaye – Centre-Back
Martin Calderon – Midfielder
Alvaro Negredo – Striker
Celta Vigo
Ivan Villar – Goalkeeper
Renato Tapia – Midfielder
Franco Cervi – Winger
Getafe
Damian Suarez – Right-Back
Stefan Mitrovic – Centre-Back
Nemanja Maksimovic – Midfielder
Sabit Abdulai – Midfielder
Jaime Mata – Striker
Girona
Juan Carlos – Goalkeeper
David Lopez – Centre-Back
Bernardo Espinosa – Centre-Back
Juanpe – Centre-Back
Ibrahima Kebe – Midfielder
Borja Garcia – Midfielder
Granada
Andre Ferreira – Goalkeeper
Raul Fernandez – Goalkeeper
Victor Diaz – Right-Back
Raul Torrente – Centre-Back
Gerard Gumbau – Midfielder
Antonio Puertas – Winger
Jose Callejon – Winger
Alberto Perea – Winger
A Real Madrid academy graduate, Callejon spent nine years in Italy with Napoli and Fiorentina, winning two Coppa Italia titles.
The 37-year-old returned to his home city in the summer of 2022 and helped Granada win the Segunda Division title last season.
Las Palmas
Alvaro Valles* – Goalkeeper
Alex Suarez – Centre-Back
Eric Curbelo – Centre-Back
Enrique Clemente – Centre-Back
Sergi Cardona – Left-Back
Munir El Haddadi – Winger
Cristian Herrera – Striker
Mallorca
Ivan Cuellar – Goalkeeper
Giovanni Gonzalez – Right-Back
Matija Nastasic – Centre-Back
Jaume Costa – Left-Back
Braian Cufre – Left-Back
Antonio Sanchez – Midfielder
Iddrisu Baba – Midfielder
Dani Rodriguez – Midfielder
Abdon Prats – Striker
Osasuna
Pablo Ibanez – Midfielder
Darko Brasanac – Midfielder
Ruben Garcia – Winger
Rayo Vallecano
Stole Dimitrievski – Goalkeeper
Martin Pascual – Centre-Back
Unai Lopez – Midfielder
Oscar Trejo – Midfielder
Jose Pozo – Midfielder
Radamel Falcao – Striker
Andres Martin – Striker
Real Betis
Claudio Bravo – Goalkeeper
Marc Bartra – Centre-Back
Juan Miranda – Left-Back
Guido Rodriguez – Midfielder
Andres Guardado – Midfielder
Isco – Midfielder
Rodriquez has been linked with a number of top sides in recent months, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Lyon, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
“We are weighing our options,” he said on the La Capitana podcast when asked about his future. “It’s not an easy decision. We are happy at Betis, we play an important part in the team, and we have a good bond.”
After being released by Sevilla in January, Isco spent seven months unemployed before signing a one-year deal with Real Betis in the summer.
The former Real Madrid midfielder has made a brilliant start to the 2023/24 season and Inter Milan are reportedly monitoring his situation.
🎩 ¡¡¡Isc𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐇!!!#GetafeRealBetis#LALIGAEASPORTS#LALIGAHighlights pic.twitter.com/iPZ0gqPkbF
Real Madrid
Andriy Lunin – Goalkeeper
Lucas Vazquez – Right-Back
Nacho Fernandez – Centre-Back
Rafa Marin – Centre-Back
Luka Modric – Midfielder
Toni Kroos – Midfielder
Juanmi Latasa – Striker
While Modric has enjoyed a legendary career at Madrid, he has fallen down the pecking order this season following the arrival of Jude Bellingham.
The Croatia international looks set to leave the club in 2024 and is attracting interest from Inter Miami, Dinamo Zagreb and teams in the Saudi Pro League.
Kroos is also out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season and has been linked with a move to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.
Real Sociedad
Aihen Muñoz – Left-Back
Sevilla
Jesus Navas – Right-Back
Sergio Ramos – Centre-Back
Fernando – Midfielder
Oliver Torres – Midfielder
Ivan Rakitic – Midfielder
Erik Lamela – Winger
Valencia
Cristian Rivero – Goalkeeper
Gabriel Paulista – Centre-Back
Pablo Gozalbez – Midfielder
Villarreal
Pepe Reina – Goalkeeper
Raul Albiol – Centre-Back
Alberto Moreno – Left-Back
Francis Coquelin – Midfielder
Etienne Capoue – Midfielder
Dani Parejo – Midfielder
Jose Luis Morales – Striker
Villarreal have put together a team containing several ex-Premier League players, including former Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham men.
Parejo, who had a brief loan spell at QPR in 2008, is reportedly eyeing a return to England and has been linked with Aston Villa, where he would reunite with Unai Emery.
Former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin recently returned from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and is yet to make a decision on his future.
