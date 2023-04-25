Every Premier League club’s highest earners: Man City stars lead; Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal best-paid players revealed

Having cemented its status as the world’s richest football league, the Premier League is unsurprisingly home to some of the highest-paid players in the world.

Every Premier League club now receives hundreds of millions in television money and average pay packets have subsequently skyrocketed in recent years

Using data from Capology, we’ve taken a look at the top five highest-earning players from each Premier League club.

Note: we’ve not included any players that are currently on loan at a Premier League side or are out on loan as their wage bill is often divided between two clubs.

Arsenal’s highest-paid players

1. Kai Havertz – £280,000-per-week

2. Gabriel Jesus – £265,000-per-week

3. Declan Rice – £240,000-per-week

4. Thomas Partey – £200,000-per-week

5. Bukayo Saka – £195,000-per-week

Arsenal broke their transfer record in the summer to sign Rice from West Ham United and they quadrupled his £60,000-a-week salary.

But the 24-year-old midfielder is only the third highest-paid player at the Emirates, behind both Havertz and Jesus.

Aston Villa’s highest-paid players

1= Youri Tielemans – £150,000-per-week

1= Boubacar Kamara – £150,000-per-week

3= Emiliano Martinez – £120,000-per-week

3= Lucas Digne – £200,000-per-week

3= John McGinn – £120,000-per-week

After signing Tielemans and Kamara on free transfers, Villa gave both of the midfielders a £150,000-a-week salary.

Bournemouth’s highest-paid players

1. Justin Kluivert – £80,000-per-week

2. Tyler Adams – £60,000-per-week

3= David Brooks – £50,000-per-week

3= Marcos Senesi – £50,000-per-week

3= Neto – £50,000-per-week

3= Dominic Solanke – £50,000-per-week

Brentford’s highest-paid players

1. Ben Mee – £55,000-per-week

2. Mathias Jensen – £50,000-per-week

3. Bryan Mbeumo – £45,000-per-week

4= Rico Henry – £35,000-per-week

4= Keane Lewis-Potter – £35,000-per-week

4= Kristoffer Ajer – £35,000-per-week

4= Christian Norgaard – £35,000-per-week

Brentford are widely regarded to be among the best-run and most financially sustainable clubs in England and it’s easy to see why.

They haven’t broken their wage structure for any player and the likes of Ivan Toney and Kevin Schade are on less than £30,000-a-week.

Brighton’s highest-paid players

1. Adam Lallana – £90,000-per-week

2. Lewis Dunk – £80,000-per-week

3. Pascal Gross – £65,000-per-week

4= Adam Webster – £55,000-per-week

4= Danny Welbeck – £55,000-per-week

Alongside Brentford, Brighton are also regarded as a well-run club and none of their players earn £100,000-per-week.

Lallana, who joined the Seagulls on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2020, currently tops their wage chart and recently extended his deal with the club by a further year until the summer of 2024.

Burnley’s highest-paid players

1. Josh Brownhill – £40,000-per-week

2. Jack Cork – £38,077-per-week

3. Jay Rodriquez – £35,000-per-week

4. Johann Berg Gudmundsson – £30,000-per-week

5. Connor Roberts – £26,154-per-week

Chelsea’s highest-paid players

1. Raheem Sterling – £325,000-per-week

2. Reece James – £250,000-per-week

3= Wesley Fofana – £200,000-per-week

3= Ben Chilwell – £200,000-per-week

5. Christopher Nkunku – £195,000-per-week

Sterling shot straight to the top of Chelsea’s highest earners list when he joined the club in 2022 and signed a five-year contract worth around £325,000-a-week.

Fofana and Nkunku have also moved to Stamford Bridge in the Todd Boehly era and they are among Chelsea’s top five earners.

Crystal Palace’s highest-paid players

1. Michael Olise – £100,000-per-week

2. Odsonne Edouard – £90,000-per-week

3= Nathaniel Clyne – £80,000-per-week

3= Joachim Andersen – £80,000-per-week

5. Cheick Doucoure – £60,000-per-week

After rejecting a move to Chelsea in the summer, Olise stayed at Palace and was given a new four-year contract worth £100,000-a-week.

Everton’s highest-paid players

1. Jordan Pickford – £125,000-per-week

2. Abdoulaye Doucoure – £120,000-per-week

3. Andre Gomes – £112,308-per-week

4= Dominic Calvert-Lewin – £100,000-per-week

4= Amadou Onana – £100,000-per-week

4= James Tarkowski – £100,000-per-week

4= Dele Alli – £100,000-per-week

Everton have seven players on at least £100,000-per-week and their players will reportedly remain on the same basic salaries even if they are relegated.

Fulham’s highest-paid players

1. Raul Jimenez – £100,000-per-week

2= Willian – £90,000-per-week

2= Bernd Leno – £90,000-per-week

4. Joao Palhinha – £80,000-per-week

5. Issa Diop – £70,000-per-week

After four years at Arsenal, Leno moved across London and signed for Fulham last summer but only had to take a £10,000-a-week pay cut.

Liverpool’s highest-paid players

1. Mohamed Salah – £350,000-per-week

2. Virgil Van Dijk – £220,000-per-week

3. Thiago Alcantara – £200,000-per-week

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold – £180,000-per-week

5= Alisson – £150,000-per-week

5= Ryan Gravenberch – £150,000-per-week

5= Alexis Mac Allister – £150,000-per-week

Salah signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool in 2022 and his wages went from £200,000-per-week to £350,000-per-week, making him the highest-paid player in the club’s illustrious history.

Luton Town’s highest-paid players

1. Cauley Woodrow – £8,077-per-week

2. Tom Lockyer – £8,077-per-week

3. Elijah Adebayo – £7,500-per-week

4. Reece Burke – £7,500-per-week

5. Amari’i Bell – £6,154-per-week

Manchester City’s highest-paid players

1. Kevin De Bruyne – £400,000-per-week

2. Erling Haaland – £375,000-per-week

3= Jack Grealish – £300,000-per-week

3= Bernardo Silva – £300,000-per-week

5. John Stones – £250,000-per-week

Widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, it is no surprise that De Bruyne is the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

He’s closely followed by teammate Haaland, who reportedly has a series of bonuses in his contract that could see his weekly wage surge beyond the £850,000 mark.

Manchester United’s highest-paid players

1. Casemiro – £350,000-per-week

2. Raphael Varane – £340,000-per-week

3. Marcus Rashford – £300,000-per-week

4= Jadon Sancho – £250,000-per-week

4= Mason Mount – £250,000-per-week

4= Anthony Martial – £250,000-per-week

United have been looking to address their wage structure in recent months, and David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo have both left Old Trafford.

Newcastle United’s highest-paid players

1= Bruno Guimaraes – £120,000-per-week

1= Alexander Isak – £120,000-per-week

1= Kieran Trippier – £120,000-per-week

1= Sandro Tonali – £120,000-per-week

5. Matt Targett – £100,000-per-week

Guimaraes and Isak both joined Newcastle in big-money deals in 2022 and the duo have justified the price tag and their £120,000-per-week wages.

Newcastle’s wage bill looks set to rise in 2023 as The Athletic report that the Public Investment Fund have introduced clauses to deals which include salary increases for competing in Europe.

Nottingham Forest’s highest-paid players

1= Felipe – £80,000-per-week

1= Morgan Gibbs-White – £80,000-per-week

1= Chris Wood – £80,000-per-week

3= Taiwo Awoniyi – £50,000-per-week

3= Neco Williams – £50,000-per-week

5. Serge Aurier – £50,000-per-week

The 30-year-old has struggled to justify those huge wages and is yet to register a Premier League goal or assist for Forest.

Sheffield United

1. Rhian Brewster – £27,500-per-week

2. Anel Ahmedhodzic – £25,000-per-week

3= Jack Robinson – £20,000-per-week

3= Oliver McBurnie – £20,000-per-week

3= John Fleck – £20,000-per-week

3= Adam Davies – £20,000-per-week

Tottenham’s highest-paid players

1. Son Heung-min – £190,000-per-week

2. Ivan Perisic – £180,000-per-week

3. Cristian Romero – £165,000-per-week

4. Dejan Kulusevski – £110,000-per-week

5= Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – £100,000-per-week

5= Hugo Lloris – £100,000-per-week

Kane has just over a year remaining on his contract at Tottenham and could reportedly see his current £200,000-a-week salary increase to £300,000 if he chooses to join Manchester United in the summer.

West Ham United’s highest-paid players

1. Lucas Paqueta – £150,000-per-week

2= Danny Ings – £125,000-per-week

2= Kurt Zouma – £125,000-per-week

4. Alphonse Areola – £120,000-per-week

5. James Ward-Prowse – £115,000-per-week

Paqueta became West Ham’s record signing after completing a £51m move from Lyon last summer and also replaced Kurt Zouma as their highest earner.

The Hammers are willing to give Declan Rice a new contract worth £200,000-per-week, but he looks set to leave at the end of the season.

Wolves’ highest-paid players

1. Pablo Sarabia – £90,000-per-week

2= Nelson Semedo – £80,000-per-week

2= Fabio Silva – £80,000-per-week

4. Matheus Cunha – £60,000-per-week

5. Boubacar Traore – £55,000-per-week

Wolves’ wage bill could fall significantly at the end of the 2022/23 season as top earners Jimenez, Moutinho and Semedo are all out of contract.

