The Premier League remains the richest league in the world and English clubs continue to splash the cash on new signings.

Remarkably, every Premier League club from the current 2022/23 season has broken their own transfer record in the last seven years.

But spending a lot of money on one player doesn’t always guarantee success as the price tag can be be a heavy weight on their shoulders.

We’ve taken a detailed look at every Premier League club’s most expensive signing of all time. Note: we’ve included potential add-ons in the total figures.

Arsenal – Declan Rice (£105m)

Arsenal fought off competition from Manchester City and Bayern Munich to sign Rice from West Ham United in a £105million deal in the summer of 2023.

“When the transfer was going through I was very nervous because of the price tag,” he admitted. “It’s natural to think about that. You’re a human being bought for £105m, it doesn’t feel very normal!

“But that was because of what I’d done at West Ham, what they valued me at. When I signed for Arsenal I just thought, ‘I just need to be Declan Rice’, be myself, don’t be any different, everything will go smoothly.”

The 25-year-old enjoyed an excellent debut season at the Emirates, producing vital contributions at both ends of the pitch.

Aston Villa – Moussa Diaby (£51.9m)

Having worked with Diaby at Paris Saint-Germain, Villa manager Unai Emery sanctioned a £51.9million deal for the winger in 2023.

The France international netted 10 goals in his debut season at Villa Park and showcased glimpses of his incredible talent, but he’s struggled with inconsistency and is yet to justify that price tag.

Bournemouth – Jefferson Lerma (£25m)

After impressing for Colombia at the 2018 World Cup, Lerma left Levante and joined Bournemouth for a fee in the region of £25million.

The midfielder spent five years with the Cherries and racked up 184 appearances in all competitions before joining Crystal Palace on a free transfer in 2023.

Brentford – Igor Thiago (£31.2m)

Thiago will join Brentford on a five-year contract from Club Brugge on July 1 in a deal worth £31.2million including add-ons.

The 22-year-old striker looks set to fill the void left by Ivan Toney, who is expected to leave the Gtech Community Stadium in the summer.

Brighton – Joao Pedro (£29.1m)

Pedro

The Brazil international enjoyed a brilliant debut season at the Amex, registering 20 goals in all competitions.

Chelsea – Moises Caiciedo (£115m)

The deal could reach £115million with add-ons, which would make him the most expensive signing in Premier League history.

He struggled for large parts of the 2023/24 season, but the Ecuador international

slow start to his career at Stamford Bridge.

Crystal Palace – Christian Benteke (£32m)

Benteke swapped Liverpool for Crystal Palace in a deal worth an initial £27million and enjoyed a successful debut season at Selhurst Park, netting 17 goals in all competitions in 2016/17.

But he failed to maintain that form, scoring just 20 goals over the following five seasons before joining MLS side DC United in 2022.

Everton – Gylfi Sigurdsson (£45m)

Sigurdsson joined Everton from Swansea in the summer of 2017 and went on to make 156 appearances in all competitions, registering 31 goals and 25 assists.

But he was left out of their Premier League squad for the 2021/22 season and was then released following the expiration of his contract.

Fulham – Jean Michael Seri (£27m)

After winning promotion to the Premier League in 2018, Fulham reportedly fought off interest from Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea to sign Seri from Nice in a £27million deal.

The midfielder failed to live up to expectations and made just 70 appearances for the club before being allowed to leave on a free transfer in 2022.

Ipswich Town –

Leicester City – Youri Tielemans (£35m)

Since joining Leicester from Monaco in 2018, Tielemans has become an iconic figure at the King Power Stadium

and famously scored the winner against Chelsea in the 2021 FA Cup final.

Youri Tielemans vs. Chelsea. The Emirates FA Cup Final, 2021. Unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/NA4XlbHmTs — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 19, 2021

Liverpool – Darwin Nunez (£85m)

Nunez left Benfica in the summer of 2022 and cost Liverpool an initial £64million, with add-ons taking the potential final price to £85million.

While the striker has been guilty of some wasteful finishing on a number of occasions, he’s still scored 15 goals in all competitions and has endeared himself to the Anfield faithful with his work ethic.

Manchester City – Jack Grealish (£100m)

Grealish bid an emotional farewell to boyhood club Aston Villa in 2021 and joined Manchester City in a £100million deal.

The 27-year-old had an underwhelming debut season at the Etihad but still picked up a Premier League winners medal and has now established himself as a key part of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Manchester United – Paul Pogba (£89.3m)

Pogba famously left United on a free transfer at the end of the 2011/12 season before developing into one of the best midfielders in the world at Juventus.

United swallowed their pride and forked out a then-world record transfer fee to bring him back to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016.

But his second spell at the club was plagued by injuries and inconsistent performances, and he joined Juventus on a free transfer once again in 2022.

Newcastle United – Alexander Isak (£63m)

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) have invested a lot of money in Newcastle and they spent an initial £58m to sign Isak from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022.

After struggling with injury problems during the first half of his debut season, the striker is now spearheading Newcastle’s charge for a top-four finish.

He enjoyed a brilliant 2023/24 campaign, becoming the first Newcastle United player to score 20 goals in a single Premier League season since Alan Shearer back in 2003/04.

Quick thinking and excellent composure from Alex Isak! 🧊🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/05h2Pf11Co — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 5, 2023

Nottingham Forest – Morgan Gibbs-White (£42.5m)

Forest made a lot of signings after winning promotion to the Premier League in 2022 and they agreed to pay Wolves an initial £25million for Gibbs-White, with a further £17.5million available in add-ons.

The 23-year-old has just seven direct goal contributions at the time of writing and is yet to justify that price tag but has still been one of Forest’s standout performers in 2022/23 as they look to avoid relegation.

Southampton – Kamaldeen Sulemana (£24.6m)

The Saints forked out an initial £22m to sign Sulemana from Rennes in January 2023 and the deal could rise to £24.6m with add-ons.

The 21-year-old winger is yet to showcase his best form in a Southampton shirt, failing to score or assist in any of his first 12 Premier League appearances.

Tottenham – Tanguy Ndombele (£63m)

After playing a key role in Lyon’s run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2018/19, Ndombele then joined Tottenham in a deal worth an initial £54million.

The France international endured a disastrous time in north London and his fitness and attitude problems soon became apparent, prompting public criticism from Jose Mourinho.

He’s had loan spells at Napoli and Galatasaray

West Ham United – Lucas Paqueta (£51m)

West Ham broke their transfer record in 2022 in order to sign Paqueta, paying Lyon an initial £36.5million and another £14.5million in add-ons.

The Brazil international helped the Hammers win the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2022/23 and his performances attracted interest from Manchester City, who triggered the £85million release clause in his contract.

But the move collapsed due to the FA and FIFA opening an investigation into

While he has shown some moments of real quality in a West Ham shirt, the Brazil international produces a lot of inconsistent showings and hasn’t yet had the desired impact at the London Stadium.

Wolves – Matheus Nunes (£42.2m)

Nunes earned plenty of plaudits at Sporting Lisbon and Wolves had to pay an initial fee of £38million plus £4.2million in potential add-ons in order to secure his signature in 2022.

He

Wolves then made a profit on the Portugal international by selling him to Manchester City for £53million in the summer of 2023.

Despite only scoring 11 goals in 64 appearances for Hoffenheim, Rutter did enough to catch Leeds’ attention and joined them in a deal worth an initial £28m.

The 20-year-old striker has plenty of potential but is yet to make an impact at Elland Road, failing to score in his first 12 appearances for the club.

Webster worked his way through the English football pyramid before joining Brighton in a £20m deal in the summer of 2019.

The centre-back has more than justified the price tag, making over 100 appearances in all competitions while playing a key role in Brighton’s recent success.

Lewis-Potter joined Brentford from Hull City for an initial £16m in the summer of 2022 and the deal could rise to £20m with add-ons.

and has been an ever-present for the club, making over 150 appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder has shown glimpses of his potential and has been a bright spark for Chelsea during a turbulent few months at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez shot to prominence at the 2022 World Cup, where he helped Argentina lift the trophy and was also named young player of the Tournament.