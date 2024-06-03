Every Premier League manager’s contract expiry date as Chelsea give Enzo Maresca lengthy deal

Pep Guardiola, Enzo Maresca and Mikel Arteta are all under contract at Premier League clubs.

The Premier League is home to some of the best managers in the world and TEAMtalk has taken a look at their contract details.

While Chelsea and Aston Villa have recently handed out long-term deals, six top-flight managers have just over a year left on their contracts.

Below, we’ve revealed the contract expiry date for every Premier League manager.

Note: Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City are currently without a permanent first-team manager.

Arsenal

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Date joined: December 22, 2019

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2025

Arteta was handed his first managerial position at Arsenal after previously being assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The 42-year-old is now regarded as one of the best managers in the Premier League, but he has just over a year remaining on his existing deal at the Emirates.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have prepared their new contract proposal for Arteta and both parties want to keep going with the current project.

Aston Villa

Manager: Unai Emery

Date joined: November 1, 2022

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2029

Since replacing Steven Gerrard in the Aston Villa dugout in November 2022, Emery has transformed the club’s fortunes.

The 52-year-old led Villa to a top-four finish in the 2023/24 season and has been rewarded with a new five-year contract, which keeps him at Villa Park until 2029.

A new contract for Unai Emery means five more years of scenes like this, @AVFCOfficial fans! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/vGESY8V37C — Premier League (@premierleague) May 27, 2024

Bournemouth

Manager: Andoni Iraola

Date joined: July 1, 2023

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2026

Iraola initially signed a two-year deal at Bournemouth, but he got a 12-month contract extension after guiding the club to a 12th-placed finish in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Brentford

Manager: Thomas Frank

Date joined: October 16, 2018

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2027

While Frank is under contract at Brentford until the summer of 2027, the 50-year-old is open to a new challenge in the future.

“If a big club one day comes to knock on my door, then I need to consider it but it’s not something I’m hunting,” he said. “I could stay in Brentford for well, forever is probably a crazily long time but I could stay here for a further sustained period.”

“One day maybe I need to try something else, I don’t know. I’m more open. I’m happy here and sometimes you need to be careful what you wish for. Also, in football you can’t plan. Keep your head down, work and see where it takes you.”

Brighton

Manager: N/A

Chelsea

Manager: Enzo Maresca

Date joined: July 1, 2024

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2029

After sacking Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea had a four-man shortlist of Thomas Frank, Enzo Maresca, Kieran McKenna and Roberto De Zerbi.

The Blues ultimately picked Maresca, who won the Championship title during his debut season at Leicester City in 2023/24.

The 44-year-old has been handed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge and it also includes an option to extend until June 2030.

Crystal Palace

Manager: Oliver Glasner

Date joined: February 20, 2024

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2026

A Europa League winner with Eintracht Frankfurt, Glasner replaced Roy Hodgson in the Crystal Palace dugout in February 2024.

He made an immediate impact at Selhurst Park, winning seven and drawing three of his first 13 games in the Premier League.

According to reports in Germany, Bayern Munich were initially keen on luring the 49-year-old to the Allianz Arena but Palace demanded €100million in compensation.

Everton

Manager: Sean Dyche

Date joined: January 30, 2023

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2025

Dyche had to contend with several off-field issues in the 2023/24 season, but he still managed to keep Everton in the Premier League.

“No, but I think he will be doing,” he said when asked if director of football Kevin Thelwell had spoken to him about a new contract. “Three weeks ago it was: ‘Don’t give him anything.’ But now it’s: ‘Give him a 27-year contract.’ That’s life at Everton!”

Fulham

Manager: Marco Silva

Date joined: July 1, 2021

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2026

Silva was linked with Saudi Pro League sides Al-Ahli and Al Hilal in the summer of 2023, but he rejected their offers and signed a new three-year contract at Craven Cottage.

Ipswich Town

Manager: Kieran McKenna

Date joined: December 20, 2021

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2028

McKenna took over at Ipswich Town when they were in League One and has since guided the club to back-to-back promotions, helping them reach the Premier League for the first time since 2001/02.

His impressive work at Portman Road has not gone unnoticed, and he has been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton.

But the Tractor Boys have now tied the 38-year-old down to a new long-term contract, which has reportedly made him one of the highest-paid managers in England.

Kieran McKenna ball… 😮‍💨 Looking forward to witnessing this in the Premier League! 🔥pic.twitter.com/dHUVhuOd6B — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 5, 2024

Leicester City

Manager: N/A

Liverpool

Manager: Arne Slot

Date joined: June 1, 2024

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2027

After Xabi Alonso decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool identified Arne Slot as their preferred candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp.

The former Feyenoord manager has signed a three-year contract at Anfield and will formally take up the position on June 1.

Manchester City

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Date joined: July 1, 2016

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2025

Guardiola took over at Manchester City in the summer of 2016, and he is now the longest-serving manager in the Premier League.

He’s enjoyed a trophy-laden eight years at the Etihad, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA World Club Cup.

According to recent reports in England, City expect the 53-year-old to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

“The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying,” Guardiola said. “We have talked with the club – my feeling is that I want to stay now. I will stay next season and during the season we will talk. But eight or nine years – we will see.”

Manchester United

Manager: Erik ten Hag

Date joined: July 1, 2022

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2025

Despite winning the FA Cup, Ten Hag faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford as United finished eighth in the Premier League in 2023/24.

The 54-year-old currently has a year left on his contract, although United do have the option to extend his deal by another 12 months.

“I have another year in my contract,” Ten Hag told reporters. “I am working on a project. I see no reason to leave.”

But United have reportedly held talks with representatives of Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank as they consider their options.

The @ManUtd players all wanted Erik ten Hag to have his moment with the trophy 🏆❤️#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/izxUrkNJJX — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 25, 2024

Newcastle United

Manager: Eddie Howe

Date joined: November 8, 2021

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2027

After helping Newcastle United avoid relegation to the Championship in 2021/22, Howe was rewarded with a new long-term contract.

While the length of the deal was not officially disclosed by the club, reports in the British tabloids claim that he is under contract until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Nottingham Forest

Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo

Date joined: December 20, 2023

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2026

Despite signing a two-and-half-year contract at Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo could leave the club after just six months.

🚨🌳 Understand Nuno Espirito Santo’s future at Nottingham Forest is still open after keeping #NFFC in Premier League. Portuguese manager will discuss with the club soon in order to decide next steps, but there’s a chance he could leave Forest. pic.twitter.com/vGxaSkDi45 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2024

Southampton

Manager: Russell Martin

Date joined: July 1, 2023

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2026

Martin left Swansea City for Southampton ahead of the 2023/24 season and helped the club secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Tottenham

Manager: Ange Postecoglou

Date joined: July 1, 2023

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2027

Postecoglou operated on a 12-month rolling contract at Celtic, but he committed to a four-deal at Tottenham in the summer of 2023.

West Ham United

Manager: Julen Lopetegui

Date joined: July 1, 2024

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2026

Lopetegui succeeds David Moyes at West Ham United and joins the club on an initial two-year deal, with the option to extend by a further year.

Wolves

Manager: Gary O’Neil

Date joined: August 9, 2023

Contract expiry date: June 30, 2026

O’Neil enjoyed an impressive debut season at Wolves in 2023/24 and the club are now looking to give him a new contract on improved terms.

“That’s naturally where this is going, he’s done well enough to have that conversation,” Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said.

“Part of the conversation will be the plan for the club and that’s where you have to have the honest conversations about what it looks like going forward. That is an inevitable situation we find ourselves in this summer.

“Gary is unbelievably meticulous. His attention to detail and work ethic is incredible. I saw him linked to the England job. I get it. Other clubs should be looking at him. When we met him, we thought there might be something special about him.”

READ MORE: The 10 biggest spending football managers since Pep Guardiola joined Man City in 2016