Every Premier League player out of contract at the end of the 2025-26 season
The January transfer window is now behind us and some players know their next chance of changing clubs will be as a free agent in the summer after their contracts have expired.
Most Premier League clubs – Arsenal and Chelsea being the exceptions – have players in their current first-team squads who will be out of contract at the end of the season. Some of those players could yet sign new deals with their current teams, some – like Manchester United’s Casemiro – know they will be moving on, but others are waiting to see what the future holds.
Here is the full list of Premier League players out of contract at the end of the season, not including players out on loan or players who are still primarily in the academy ranks.
Arsenal
N/A
Aston Villa
Ross Barkley
- Position: Midfielder
- Age by end of contract: 32
Bournemouth
Marcos Senesi
- Position: Centre-back
- Age by end of contract: 29
Matai Akinmboni
- Position: Centre-back
- Age by end of contract: 19
Fraser Forster
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Age by end of contract: 38
Brentford
Rico Henry
- Position: Left-back
- Age by end of contract: 28
Mathias Jensen
- Position: Midfielder
- Age by end of contract: 30
Josh Dasilva
- Position: Midfielder
- Age by end of contract: 27
Brighton & Hove Albion
Adam Webster
- Position: Centre-back
- Age by end of contract: 31
Danny Welbeck
- Position: Striker
- Age by end of contract: 35
Solly March
- Position: Winger
- Age by end of contract: 31
Joel Veltman
- Position: Right-back
- Age by end of contract: 34
James Milner
- Position: Midfielder
- Age by end of contract: 40
Burnley
Josh Laurent
- Position: Midfielder
- Age by end of contract: 31
Martin Dubravka
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Age by end of contract: 37
Ashley Barnes
- Position: Striker
- Age by end of contract: 36
Vaclav Hladky
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Age by end of contract: 35
Chelsea
N/A
Crystal Palace
Daichi Kamada
- Position: Midfielder
- Age by end of contract: 29
Jefferson Lerma
- Position: Midfielder
- Age by end of contract: 31
Nathaniel Clyne
- Position: Right-back
- Age by end of contract: 35
Everton
Vitaliy Mykolenko
- Position: Left-back
- Age by end of contract: 27
Michael Keane
- Position: Centre-back
- Age by end of contract: 33
Idrissa Gueye
- Position: Midfielder
- Age by end of contract: 36
Seamus Coleman
- Position: Right-back
- Age by end of contract: 37
Fulham
Harry Wilson
- Position: Winger
- Age by end of contract: 29
Ryan Sessegnon
- Position: Left-back
- Age by end of contract: 26
Raul Jimenez
- Position: Striker
- Age by end of contract: 35
Leeds United
Illan Meslier
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Age by end of contract: 26
Sam Byram
- Position: Full-back
- Age by end of contract: 32
Karl Darlow
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Age by end of contract: 35
Alex Cairns
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Age by end of contract: 33
Liverpool
Ibrahima Konate
- Position: Centre-back
- Age by end of contract: 27
Andy Robertson
- Position: Left-back
- Age by end of contract: 32
Trey Nyoni
- Position: Midfielder
- Age by end of contract: 19
Freddie Woodman
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Age by end of contract: 29
Rhys Williams
- Position: Centre-back
- Age by end of contract: 25
Manchester City
Bernardo Silva
- Position: Midfielder
- Age by end of contract: 31
John Stones
- Position: Centre-back
- Age by end of contract: 32
Marcus Bettinelli
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Age by end of contract: 34
Manchester United
Harry Maguire
- Position: Centre-back
- Age by end of contract: 33
Casemiro
- Position: Midfielder
- Age by end of contract: 34
Tyrell Malacia
- Position: Left-back
- Age by end of contract: 26
Tom Heaton
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Age by end of contract: 40
Newcastle United
Nick Pope
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Age by end of contract: 34
Fabian Schar
- Position: Centre-back
- Age by end of contract: 34
Kieran Trippier
- Position: Right-back
- Age by end of contract: 35
Emil Krafth
- Position: Right-back
- Age by end of contract: 31
Mark Gillespie
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Age by end of contract: 34
Nottingham Forest
Stefan Ortega
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Age by end of contract: 33
Angus Gunn
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Age by end of contract: 30
Willy Boly
- Position: Centre-back
- Age by end of contract: 35
Sunderland
Dennis Cirkin
- Position: Left-back
- Age by end of contract: 24
Bertrand Traore
- Position: Winger
- Age by end of contract: 30
Harrison Jones
- Position: Attacking midfielder
- Age by end of contract: 21
Simon Moore
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Age by end of contract: 36
Tottenham Hotspur
Yves Bissouma
- Position: Midfielder
- Age by end of contract: 29
Ben Davies
- Position: Left-back
- Age by end of contract: 33
West Ham United
Adama Traore
- Position: Winger
- Age by end of contract: 30
Callum Wilson
- Position: Striker
- Age by end of contract: 34
Lukasz Fabianski
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Age by end of contract: 41
Wolves
Matt Doherty
- Position: Right-back
- Age by end of contract: 34