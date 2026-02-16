Maguire, Silva and Konate are coming towards the end of their contracts

The January transfer window is now behind us and some players know their next chance of changing clubs will be as a free agent in the summer after their contracts have expired.

Most Premier League clubs – Arsenal and Chelsea being the exceptions – have players in their current first-team squads who will be out of contract at the end of the season. Some of those players could yet sign new deals with their current teams, some – like Manchester United’s Casemiro – know they will be moving on, but others are waiting to see what the future holds.

Here is the full list of Premier League players out of contract at the end of the season, not including players out on loan or players who are still primarily in the academy ranks.

Arsenal

N/A

Aston Villa

Ross Barkley

Position: Midfielder

Age by end of contract: 32

Bournemouth

Marcos Senesi

Position: Centre-back

Age by end of contract: 29

Matai Akinmboni

Position: Centre-back

Age by end of contract: 19

Fraser Forster

Position: Goalkeeper

Age by end of contract: 38

Brentford

Rico Henry

Position: Left-back

Age by end of contract: 28

Mathias Jensen

Position: Midfielder

Age by end of contract: 30

Josh Dasilva

Position: Midfielder

Age by end of contract: 27

Brighton & Hove Albion

Adam Webster

Position: Centre-back

Age by end of contract: 31

Danny Welbeck

Position: Striker

Age by end of contract: 35

Solly March

Position: Winger

Age by end of contract: 31

Joel Veltman

Position: Right-back

Age by end of contract: 34

James Milner

Position: Midfielder

Age by end of contract: 40

Burnley

Josh Laurent

Position: Midfielder

Age by end of contract: 31

Martin Dubravka

Position: Goalkeeper

Age by end of contract: 37

Ashley Barnes

Position: Striker

Age by end of contract: 36

Vaclav Hladky

Position: Goalkeeper

Age by end of contract: 35

Chelsea

N/A

Crystal Palace

Daichi Kamada

Position: Midfielder

Age by end of contract: 29

Jefferson Lerma

Position: Midfielder

Age by end of contract: 31

Nathaniel Clyne

Position: Right-back

Age by end of contract: 35

Everton

Vitaliy Mykolenko

Position: Left-back

Age by end of contract: 27

Michael Keane

Position: Centre-back

Age by end of contract: 33

Idrissa Gueye

Position: Midfielder

Age by end of contract: 36

Seamus Coleman

Position: Right-back

Age by end of contract: 37

Fulham

Harry Wilson

Position: Winger

Age by end of contract: 29

Ryan Sessegnon

Position: Left-back

Age by end of contract: 26

Raul Jimenez

Position: Striker

Age by end of contract: 35

Leeds United

Illan Meslier

Position: Goalkeeper

Age by end of contract: 26

Sam Byram

Position: Full-back

Age by end of contract: 32

Karl Darlow

Position: Goalkeeper

Age by end of contract: 35

Alex Cairns

Position: Goalkeeper

Age by end of contract: 33

Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate

Position: Centre-back

Age by end of contract: 27

Andy Robertson

Position: Left-back

Age by end of contract: 32

Trey Nyoni

Position: Midfielder

Age by end of contract: 19

Freddie Woodman

Position: Goalkeeper

Age by end of contract: 29

Rhys Williams

Position: Centre-back

Age by end of contract: 25

Manchester City

Bernardo Silva

Position: Midfielder

Age by end of contract: 31

John Stones

Position: Centre-back

Age by end of contract: 32

Marcus Bettinelli

Position: Goalkeeper

Age by end of contract: 34

Manchester United

Harry Maguire

Position: Centre-back

Age by end of contract: 33

Casemiro

Position: Midfielder

Age by end of contract: 34

Tyrell Malacia

Position: Left-back

Age by end of contract: 26

Tom Heaton

Position: Goalkeeper

Age by end of contract: 40

Newcastle United

Nick Pope

Position: Goalkeeper

Age by end of contract: 34

Fabian Schar

Position: Centre-back

Age by end of contract: 34

Kieran Trippier

Position: Right-back

Age by end of contract: 35

Emil Krafth

Position: Right-back

Age by end of contract: 31

Mark Gillespie

Position: Goalkeeper

Age by end of contract: 34

Nottingham Forest

Stefan Ortega

Position: Goalkeeper

Age by end of contract: 33

Angus Gunn

Position: Goalkeeper

Age by end of contract: 30

Willy Boly

Position: Centre-back

Age by end of contract: 35

Sunderland

Dennis Cirkin

Position: Left-back

Age by end of contract: 24

Bertrand Traore

Position: Winger

Age by end of contract: 30

Harrison Jones

Position: Attacking midfielder

Age by end of contract: 21

Simon Moore

Position: Goalkeeper

Age by end of contract: 36

Tottenham Hotspur

Yves Bissouma

Position: Midfielder

Age by end of contract: 29

Ben Davies

Position: Left-back

Age by end of contract: 33

West Ham United

Adama Traore

Position: Winger

Age by end of contract: 30

Callum Wilson

Position: Striker

Age by end of contract: 34

Lukasz Fabianski

Position: Goalkeeper

Age by end of contract: 41

Wolves

Matt Doherty