Plenty of high-profile players in the Premier League are now eligible to discuss terms with clubs overseas in view of setting up a pre-contract agreement for next season.

With the January transfer window open, clubs have the chance to give themselves a mid-season boost – but some might also be looking ahead to deals they can set up for the summer already as well.

Only one Premier League club do not have any players now in the final six months of their contract. The rest are all vulnerable to foreign clubs firming up deals to take such players away without paying a transfer fee next season. Alternatively, other English clubs could pick them up upon the expiry of their deals.

Here, TEAMtalk breaks down the players at each Premier League club who will be out of contract at the end of the season. Liverpool are notably one club vulnerable to losing some of their standout players, but there are also a lot of decisions to be made at Manchester United, Everton, Tottenham and more.

An asterisk next to a player’s name indicates there is an option to extend their contract until 2026.

The list does not include any players who are currently on loan at a club.

ARSENAL

Jorginho*

Thomas Partey

Kieran Tierney

ASTON VILLA

Kortney Hause

Robin Olsen

BOURNEMOUTH

N/A

BRENTFORD

Josh Dasilva*

Ben Mee

Christian Norgaard*

BRIGHTON

Tariq Lamptey

James Milner

Jakub Moder

Imari Samuels

Joel Veltman

CHELSEA

Lucas Bergstrom

CRYSTAL PALACE

Nathaniel Clyne

Will Hughes

Remi Matthews

Tyrick Mitchell

Luke Plange

Jeffrey Schlupp

Joel Ward

EVERTON

Asmir Begovic

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Seamus Coleman

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Idrissa Gueye

Michael Keane

Joao Virginia

Ashley Young

FULHAM

Tom Cairney

Raul Jimenez*

Kenny Tete

Adama Traore*

IPSWICH TOWN

Cameron Burgess*

Massimo Luongo

Axel Tuanzebe*

Luke Woolfenden*

LEICESTER CITY

Daniel Iversen

Jamie Vardy

Danny Ward

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Vitezslav Jaros

Mohamed Salah

Virgil van Dijk

MANCHESTER CITY

Scott Carson

Kevin De Bruyne

Ilkay Gundogan

MANCHESTER UNITED

Amad Diallo*

Christian Eriksen

Jonny Evans

Tom Heaton

Victor Lindelof

Harry Maguire*

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Martin Dubravka

Mark Gillespie

Emil Krafth

Jamaal Lascelles

Jamal Lewis

John Ruddy

Fabian Schar

Callum Wilson

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Ola Aina

Willy Boly

Harry Toffolo

Chris Wood

SOUTHAMPTON

Adam Lallana

Joe Lumley

Jack Stephens

Kyle Walker-Peters

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ben Davies

Fraser Forster

Son Heung-min

Sergio Reguilon

Alfie Whiteman

WEST HAM UNITED

Michail Antonio

Vladimir Coufal

Aaron Cresswell

Lukasz Fabianski*

Danny Ings

WOLVES

Craig Dawson

Mario Lemina*

Pablo Sarabia

Nelson Semedo