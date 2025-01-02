Every Premier League player out of contract at the end of the season: Liverpool trio, six Man Utd stars…
Plenty of high-profile players in the Premier League are now eligible to discuss terms with clubs overseas in view of setting up a pre-contract agreement for next season.
With the January transfer window open, clubs have the chance to give themselves a mid-season boost – but some might also be looking ahead to deals they can set up for the summer already as well.
Only one Premier League club do not have any players now in the final six months of their contract. The rest are all vulnerable to foreign clubs firming up deals to take such players away without paying a transfer fee next season. Alternatively, other English clubs could pick them up upon the expiry of their deals.
Here, TEAMtalk breaks down the players at each Premier League club who will be out of contract at the end of the season. Liverpool are notably one club vulnerable to losing some of their standout players, but there are also a lot of decisions to be made at Manchester United, Everton, Tottenham and more.
An asterisk next to a player’s name indicates there is an option to extend their contract until 2026.
The list does not include any players who are currently on loan at a club.
ARSENAL
Jorginho*
Thomas Partey
Kieran Tierney
ASTON VILLA
Kortney Hause
Robin Olsen
BOURNEMOUTH
N/A
BRENTFORD
Josh Dasilva*
Ben Mee
Christian Norgaard*
BRIGHTON
Tariq Lamptey
James Milner
Jakub Moder
Imari Samuels
Joel Veltman
CHELSEA
Lucas Bergstrom
CRYSTAL PALACE
Nathaniel Clyne
Will Hughes
Remi Matthews
Tyrick Mitchell
Luke Plange
Jeffrey Schlupp
Joel Ward
EVERTON
Asmir Begovic
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Seamus Coleman
Abdoulaye Doucoure
Idrissa Gueye
Michael Keane
Joao Virginia
Ashley Young
FULHAM
Tom Cairney
Raul Jimenez*
Kenny Tete
Adama Traore*
IPSWICH TOWN
Cameron Burgess*
Massimo Luongo
Axel Tuanzebe*
Luke Woolfenden*
LEICESTER CITY
Daniel Iversen
Jamie Vardy
Danny Ward
LIVERPOOL
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Vitezslav Jaros
Mohamed Salah
Virgil van Dijk
MANCHESTER CITY
Scott Carson
Kevin De Bruyne
Ilkay Gundogan
MANCHESTER UNITED
Amad Diallo*
Christian Eriksen
Jonny Evans
Tom Heaton
Victor Lindelof
Harry Maguire*
NEWCASTLE UNITED
Martin Dubravka
Mark Gillespie
Emil Krafth
Jamaal Lascelles
Jamal Lewis
John Ruddy
Fabian Schar
Callum Wilson
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Ola Aina
Willy Boly
Harry Toffolo
Chris Wood
SOUTHAMPTON
Adam Lallana
Joe Lumley
Jack Stephens
Kyle Walker-Peters
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Ben Davies
Fraser Forster
Son Heung-min
Sergio Reguilon
Alfie Whiteman
WEST HAM UNITED
Michail Antonio
Vladimir Coufal
Aaron Cresswell
Lukasz Fabianski*
Danny Ings
WOLVES
Craig Dawson
Mario Lemina*
Pablo Sarabia
Nelson Semedo