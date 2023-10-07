Every Premier League player who is out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season
A number of high-profile Premier League players have now entered the final year of their contracts and could be available on a free transfer in 2024.
While some players will eventually commit their future to the club, a lot of stars choose to run their contracts down before picking their next move.
Using data from transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at every Premier League player who are out of contract in 2024. An asterisk indicates that the club have the option to extend the player’s contract for another year but have not yet activated it.
Note: we’ve not included any loanees or any academy players who are yet to sign a professional contract.
Arsenal
Arthur Okonkwo – Goalkeeper
Runar Alex Runarsson – Goalkeeper
Cedric Soares – Right-back
Mohamed Elneny – Midfielder
Jorginho* – Midfielder
Elneny is the longest-serving player at Arsenal, and he’s hoping to extend his stay in north London beyond the 2023/24 season.
“I want to stay here as long as I can because of how much I love this club,” Elneny said. “I don’t think I would be able to go and play for a different team any more. That is why every day I come here to give everything, to make sure I can stay here as long as I can.”
Cedric finds himself on the fringes of the Arsenal first team and Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly monitoring Jorginho’s contract situation.
Okonkwo and Runarsson are both spending the 2023/24 season out on loan and look set to leave on free transfers next summer.
Aston Villa
Bertrand Traore – Winger
Bournemouth
Darren Randolph – Goalkeeper
Will Dennis – Goalkeeper
Ryan Fredericks – Right-back
Adam Smith – Right-back
Lloyd Kelly – Centre-back
Ryan Christie – Midfielder
Emiliano Marcondes – Midfielder
Brentford
Ben Mee – Centre-back
Charlie Goode – Centre-back
Josh Dasilva – Midfielder
Shandon Baptiste* – Midfielder
Saman Ghoddos – Midfielder
Brighton
Kjell Scherpen – Goalkeeper
Steven Alzate – Midfielder
James Milner* – Midfielder
Adam Lallana – Midfielder
Danny Welbeck – Striker
Burnley
Bailey Peacock-Farrell – Goalkeeper
Charlie Taylor – Left-back
Jack Cork – Midfielder
Josh Brownhill – Midfielder
Johann Berg Gudmundsson* – Winger
Jay Rodriquez – Striker
Chelsea
Lucas Bergstrom – Goalkeeper
Thiago Silva – Centre-back
Ian Maatsen – Left-back
Since joining Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, Silva has signed 12-month extensions in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
But the Brazil international recently celebrated his 39th birthday and this could be his last season at Stamford Bridge.
Maatsen spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Burnley but turned down a £31.5million move to Turf Moor in the summer.
According to The Daily Telegraph, Chelsea are yet to make progress over his future and could be forced into listening to offers for the left-back in January.
Bergstrom, who is currently the fourth-choice goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge, is also out of contract at the end of the season.
Ohhh Thiago Silva! 🎶@ChelseaFC || #UCL pic.twitter.com/d25FH1cEsp
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 15, 2023
Crystal Palace
Remi Matthews – Goalkeeper
Joel Ward – Right-back
Nathaniel Clyne – Right-back
James Tomkins – Centre-back
Nathan Ferguson – Centre-back
Jairo Riedewald – Midfielder
Will Hughes – Midfielder
Jeffrey Schlupp* – Winger
Jordan Ayew – Striker
Everton
Andy Lonergan – Goalkeeper
Seamus Coleman – Right-back
Ashley Young – Left-back
André Gomes – Midfielder
Abdoulaye Doucouré – Midfielder
Idrissa Gueye* – Midfielder
Dele Alli – Midfielder
Fulham
Marek Rodak* – Goalkeeper
Kenny Tete* – Right-Back
Tosin Adarabioyo – Centre-Back
Tim Ream – Centre-Back
Terence Kongolo – Centre-Back
Tom Cairney* – Midfielder
Tyrese Francois – Midfielder
Bobby De Cordova-Reid – Midfielder
Willian* – Winger
Liverpool
Adrian – Goalkeeper
Joel Matip – Centre-back
Thiago – Midfielder
Matip joined Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer of 2016 and has won every club honour during his time on Merseyside.
But Football Insider claim that the 32-year-old centre-back has been told that a new deal will only be on the cards if he is prepared to accept a back-up role.
Thiago has struggled with injury problems in recent years and Liverpool reportedly want to see an improvement in his availability before offering him a new deal.
Adrian has made just two appearances since the start of the 2021/22 season and is behind Alisson and Caomhin Kelleher in the pecking order.
Thiago’s goal from that last angle 🤩
(via @LFC)pic.twitter.com/AIzrLuJDo5
— B/R Football (@brfootball) November 25, 2021
Luton Town
Jack Walton – Goalkeeper
Gabriel Osho – Centre-Back
Dan Potts – Left-Back
Luke Berry – Midfielder
Manchester City
Scott Carson – Goalkeeper
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Centre-Back
Slobodan Tedic – Striker
Manchester United
Tom Heaton – Goalkeeper
Aaron Wan-Bissaka* – Right-back
Jonny Evans – Centre-back
Victor Lindelof* – Centre-back
Alvaro Fernandez* – Left-back
Brandon Williams* – Left-back
Hannibal Mejbri* – Midfielder
Anthony Martial* – Striker
Heaton and Evans are the two oldest players in Erik ten Hag’s squad and they help fulfil United’s homegrown players quota.
Williams and Fernandez are both out on loan this season, although United do have an option to extend their contracts for another year.
According to reports, United are currently in talks with Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof and Hannibal over new long-term contracts.
But the Manchester Evening News claim they may release Martial at the end of the season if his stagnation continues and they are yet to decide if they will trigger the one-year extension in his contract.
Newcastle United
Loris Karius – Goalkeeper
Mark Gillespie – Goalkeeper
Javier Manquillo – Right-Back
Emil Krafth – Right-Back
Fabian Schär – Centre-Back
Jamaal Lascelles – Centre-Back
Paul Dummett – Centre-Back
Kell Watts – Centre-Back
Jeff Hendrick – Midfielder
Matt Ritchie – Winger
Nottingham Forest
Wayne Hennessey – Goalkeeper
Ethan Horvath – Goalkeeper
Serge Aurier – Right-Back
Ola Aina* – Right-Back
Scott McKenna – Centre-Back
Willy Boly – Centre-Back
Felipe – Centre-Back
Loic Mbe Soh – Centre-Back
Harry Toffolo – Left-Back
Harry Arter – Midfielder
Cheikhou Kouyate – Midfielder
Josh Bowler – Winger
Sheffield United
Wes Foderingham – Goalkeeper
Adam Davies – Goalkeeper
Jordan Amissah – Goalkeeper
Jayden Bogle – Right-Back
John Egan – Centre-Back
Chris Basham – Centre-Back
Max Lowe – Left-Back
Rhys Norrington-Davies – Left-Back
Oliver Norwood* – Midfielder
John Fleck – Midfielder
Ben Osborn – Midfielder
Ismaila Coulibaly – Midfielder
George Baldock – Winger
Oli McBurnie – Striker
Daniel Jebbison – Striker
Tottenham
Hugo Lloris – Goalkeeper
Fraser Forster – Goalkeeper
Brandon Austin – Goalkeeper
Eric Dier – Centre-back
Ivan Perisic – Winger
Lloris, Forster and Austin are all behind Guglielmo Vicario in the goalkeeping pecking order at Tottenham and could leave in search of regular first-team football.
Dier is yet to feature under Ange Postecoglou and would reportedly be open to signing a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January.
Perisic may have played his last game for Spurs as his contract expires in the summer and he’s currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
West Ham United
Lukasz Fabianski – Goalkeeper
Joseph Anang – Goalkeeper
Nathan Trott – Goalkeeper
Ben Johnson – Right-Back
Vladimir Coufal* – Right-Back
Angelo Ogbonna – Centre-Back
Aaron Cresswell – Left-Back
Tomas Soucek* – Midfielder
Pablo Fornals – Midfielder
Conor Coventry – Midfielder
Michail Antonio* – Striker
Divin Mubama – Striker
Wolves
Louie Moulden – Goalkeeper
Bruno Jordao – Midfielder
READ MORE: Mbappe, Rabiot and the best players who are out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season