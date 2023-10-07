Every Premier League player who is out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season

A number of high-profile Premier League players have now entered the final year of their contracts and could be available on a free transfer in 2024.

While some players will eventually commit their future to the club, a lot of stars choose to run their contracts down before picking their next move.

Using data from transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at every Premier League player who are out of contract in 2024. An asterisk indicates that the club have the option to extend the player’s contract for another year but have not yet activated it.

Note: we’ve not included any loanees or any academy players who are yet to sign a professional contract.

Arsenal

Arthur Okonkwo – Goalkeeper

Runar Alex Runarsson – Goalkeeper

Cedric Soares – Right-back

Mohamed Elneny – Midfielder

Jorginho* – Midfielder

Elneny is the longest-serving player at Arsenal, and he’s hoping to extend his stay in north London beyond the 2023/24 season.

“I want to stay here as long as I can because of how much I love this club,” Elneny said. “I don’t think I would be able to go and play for a different team any more. That is why every day I come here to give everything, to make sure I can stay here as long as I can.”

Cedric finds himself on the fringes of the Arsenal first team and Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly monitoring Jorginho’s contract situation.

Okonkwo and Runarsson are both spending the 2023/24 season out on loan and look set to leave on free transfers next summer.

Aston Villa

Bertrand Traore – Winger

Bournemouth

Darren Randolph – Goalkeeper

Will Dennis – Goalkeeper

Ryan Fredericks – Right-back

Adam Smith – Right-back

Lloyd Kelly – Centre-back

Ryan Christie – Midfielder

Emiliano Marcondes – Midfielder

Brentford

Ben Mee – Centre-back

Charlie Goode – Centre-back

Josh Dasilva – Midfielder

Shandon Baptiste* – Midfielder

Saman Ghoddos – Midfielder

Brighton

Kjell Scherpen – Goalkeeper

Steven Alzate – Midfielder

James Milner* – Midfielder

Adam Lallana – Midfielder

Danny Welbeck – Striker

Burnley

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – Goalkeeper

Charlie Taylor – Left-back

Jack Cork – Midfielder

Josh Brownhill – Midfielder

Johann Berg Gudmundsson* – Winger

Jay Rodriquez – Striker

Chelsea

Lucas Bergstrom – Goalkeeper

Thiago Silva – Centre-back

Ian Maatsen – Left-back

Since joining Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, Silva has signed 12-month extensions in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

But the Brazil international recently celebrated his 39th birthday and this could be his last season at Stamford Bridge.

Maatsen spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Burnley but turned down a £31.5million move to Turf Moor in the summer.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Chelsea are yet to make progress over his future and could be forced into listening to offers for the left-back in January.

Bergstrom, who is currently the fourth-choice goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge, is also out of contract at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace

Remi Matthews – Goalkeeper

Joel Ward – Right-back

Nathaniel Clyne – Right-back

James Tomkins – Centre-back

Nathan Ferguson – Centre-back

Jairo Riedewald – Midfielder

Will Hughes – Midfielder

Jeffrey Schlupp* – Winger

Jordan Ayew – Striker

Everton

Andy Lonergan – Goalkeeper

Seamus Coleman – Right-back

Ashley Young – Left-back

André Gomes – Midfielder

Abdoulaye Doucouré – Midfielder

Idrissa Gueye* – Midfielder

Dele Alli – Midfielder

Fulham

Marek Rodak* – Goalkeeper

Kenny Tete* – Right-Back

Tosin Adarabioyo – Centre-Back

Tim Ream – Centre-Back

Terence Kongolo – Centre-Back

Tom Cairney* – Midfielder

Tyrese Francois – Midfielder

Bobby De Cordova-Reid – Midfielder

Willian* – Winger

Liverpool

Adrian – Goalkeeper

Joel Matip – Centre-back

Thiago – Midfielder

Matip joined Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer of 2016 and has won every club honour during his time on Merseyside.

But Football Insider claim that the 32-year-old centre-back has been told that a new deal will only be on the cards if he is prepared to accept a back-up role.

Thiago has struggled with injury problems in recent years and Liverpool reportedly want to see an improvement in his availability before offering him a new deal.

Adrian has made just two appearances since the start of the 2021/22 season and is behind Alisson and Caomhin Kelleher in the pecking order.

Luton Town

Jack Walton – Goalkeeper

Gabriel Osho – Centre-Back

Dan Potts – Left-Back

Luke Berry – Midfielder

Manchester City

Scott Carson – Goalkeeper

Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Centre-Back

Slobodan Tedic – Striker

Manchester United

Tom Heaton – Goalkeeper

Aaron Wan-Bissaka* – Right-back

Jonny Evans – Centre-back

Victor Lindelof* – Centre-back

Alvaro Fernandez* – Left-back

Brandon Williams* – Left-back

Hannibal Mejbri* – Midfielder

Anthony Martial* – Striker

Heaton and Evans are the two oldest players in Erik ten Hag’s squad and they help fulfil United’s homegrown players quota.

Williams and Fernandez are both out on loan this season, although United do have an option to extend their contracts for another year.

According to reports, United are currently in talks with Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof and Hannibal over new long-term contracts.

But the Manchester Evening News claim they may release Martial at the end of the season if his stagnation continues and they are yet to decide if they will trigger the one-year extension in his contract.

Newcastle United

Loris Karius – Goalkeeper

Mark Gillespie – Goalkeeper

Javier Manquillo – Right-Back

Emil Krafth – Right-Back

Fabian Schär – Centre-Back

Jamaal Lascelles – Centre-Back

Paul Dummett – Centre-Back

Kell Watts – Centre-Back

Jeff Hendrick – Midfielder

Matt Ritchie – Winger

Nottingham Forest

Wayne Hennessey – Goalkeeper

Ethan Horvath – Goalkeeper

Serge Aurier – Right-Back

Ola Aina* – Right-Back

Scott McKenna – Centre-Back

Willy Boly – Centre-Back

Felipe – Centre-Back

Loic Mbe Soh – Centre-Back

Harry Toffolo – Left-Back

Harry Arter – Midfielder

Cheikhou Kouyate – Midfielder

Josh Bowler – Winger

Sheffield United

Wes Foderingham – Goalkeeper

Adam Davies – Goalkeeper

Jordan Amissah – Goalkeeper

Jayden Bogle – Right-Back

John Egan – Centre-Back

Chris Basham – Centre-Back

Max Lowe – Left-Back

Rhys Norrington-Davies – Left-Back

Oliver Norwood* – Midfielder

John Fleck – Midfielder

Ben Osborn – Midfielder

Ismaila Coulibaly – Midfielder

George Baldock – Winger

Oli McBurnie – Striker

Daniel Jebbison – Striker

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris – Goalkeeper

Fraser Forster – Goalkeeper

Brandon Austin – Goalkeeper

Eric Dier – Centre-back

Ivan Perisic – Winger

Lloris, Forster and Austin are all behind Guglielmo Vicario in the goalkeeping pecking order at Tottenham and could leave in search of regular first-team football.

Dier is yet to feature under Ange Postecoglou and would reportedly be open to signing a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January.

Perisic may have played his last game for Spurs as his contract expires in the summer and he’s currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

West Ham United

Lukasz Fabianski – Goalkeeper

Joseph Anang – Goalkeeper

Nathan Trott – Goalkeeper

Ben Johnson – Right-Back

Vladimir Coufal* – Right-Back

Angelo Ogbonna – Centre-Back

Aaron Cresswell – Left-Back

Tomas Soucek* – Midfielder

Pablo Fornals – Midfielder

Conor Coventry – Midfielder

Michail Antonio* – Striker

Divin Mubama – Striker

Wolves

Louie Moulden – Goalkeeper

Bruno Jordao – Midfielder

