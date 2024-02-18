‘Everyone knows’ – Liverpool star gives big verdict on Kylian Mbappe links; likelihood of PL switch assessed

Liverpool and Arsenal have explored moves for Kylian Mbappe after cold water was poured on his proposed switch to Real Madrid

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe but Real Madrid have always been favourites to sign him.

Mbappe has informed PSG of his decision to leave when his contract expires in June, which means he will become available as a free agent.

Rumours are swirling about where the France striker will end up, with as many as eight different big clubs credited with a concrete interest in him.

Mbappe’s entourage have reportedly contacted both Liverpool and Arsenal over the prospect of joining one of the two Premier League giants.

However, his wages of around £700,000 per week are a huge obstacle to a move to England in an age of increased focus on profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Whoever wins the race for the forward would also have to pay a nine-figure signing-on fee, so it’s fair to say it’ll be the most expensive free transfer in history.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal would love to bring in Mbappe given his incredible goal-scoring record regardless, but Ibrahima Konate thinks that his next destination is already a foregone conclusion.

Konate, Arteta react to Mbappe’s Premier League links

Konate was asked about the prospect of his France teammate Mbappe joining Liverpool in a recent interview, and couldn’t contain his laughter when he responded.

““I think everyone knows where he is going,” Konate said with a smile, inferring that Real Madrid will be his next club.

“We all know, so no, we don’t even think about him in this team and I’m not going to try to bring him here.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was also asked about Mbappe in a press conference and said the Gunners should be linked with players like him , but admitted Madrid is his likely destination.

“When there is a player of that calibre we always have to be in the conversation.

“But as you said [regarding Real Madrid] it looks in a different way.”

If Mbappe does join Real Madrid he will be the Karim Benzema replacement they have been crying out for.

The 25-year-old has made 290 appearances for PSG in all competitions since his arrival from Monaco in 2018, scoring a near-supernatural 243 goals and registering 105 assists in the process.

If he can continue that form at the Bernabeu, Madrid could end up dominating Spanish and European football for years to come.

