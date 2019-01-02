Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has waxed lyrical about Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne – and claims he is happy to be facing the talismanic Belgian star on Thursday.

The Reds go into the match top of the table and boasting a lead over City which could be extended to 10 points in the wake of an away win at Etihad Stadium.

City boss Pep Guardiola has already labelled the match a must-win game for his side if the defending champions are to have a say in the title race, after admitting his side have been unable to live with Liverpool’s domination of late.

Much of the build-up to the match has surrounded the fitness of De Bruyne, who after missing City’s win at Southampton on Sunday, had been rated a doubt for Thursday’s huge encounter.

However, it seems the Belgian will be fit for the match – with the playmaker’s corner-kicking role forming part of City’s six-point plan to defeat Liverpool – having returned to training on Wednesday morning.

And despite knowing the Belgian lifts City, Klopp insists he is delighted to see the midfielder back.

“Kevin De Bruyne is a fabulous player. Missing a player like him is a massive blow,” Klopp told Wednesday’s media briefing to preview the match. “He is very influential. He is a world class player. I expected he is back. I am happy that he’s back and is not seriously injured again. I love the player. Everyone who loves football should love him.”

Klopp was also quick to dismiss a claim from Guardiola suggesting Liverpool were one of Europe’s best sides right now, and also addressed talk that the match will prove some kind of title decider.

“If we were 10 points behind would I say we can’t catch them? Of course not,” he said. “But it’s January 3. It’s a very important game – a kind of six-point game. For sure it’s a motivation for them 100% and we need to be ready.”

Klopp was then asked about Roberto Firmino following the forward’s first career hat-trick for the Reds (against Arsenal) last time out.

“It’s nice and very important for him. It was nice and so deserved for him,” Klopp said. “He’s a very, very important player for us. As an offensive player, he needs obvious credit and that is goals.

“There was talk about him and is he clicking. He played all the time really. He wouldn’t do that if he wasn’t influential. He works so hard for us and is influential in everything. ”

As well as De Bruyne for City, Liverpool should also be lifted by the returning James Milner and Klopp continued: “He is very important when you are not a native speaker. Experience is always important if you know how to use it. His influence on the team is massive.

“If somebody loses contact with the ground, I’m happy he’s here, he will sort it.”

