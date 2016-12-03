‘Everything is wrong’ with Leicester, bemoans Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri admits “everything is wrong” with Leicester this season after another disappointing defeat away from home.

Sunderland climbed off the bottom of the table and into 18th place as a result of their 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light, just one point from safety and only one more adrift of the Foxes, who have now managed a single draw from seven games on the road.

Ranieri’s men sat in 15th place on Saturday evening with their domestic form in stark contrast to their return in the Champions League.

Asked what is missing, the Italian said: “It’s difficult. We miss everything. Everything last season was right, starting with luck; this season, everything is wrong.

“But we must continue to work hard and maintain the right balance in ourselves, believe in ourselves. The battle is long, but that’s football, sport.

“There are good moments, bad moments and in the bad moments, we must stay together as we are.

“Look, I think we play at the same level in the Champions League and the Premier League, but in the Premier League, the first opportunity for the opponent, they score a goal and we have missed chances. In the Champions League, it is different. Maybe the opponents misses a chance and we score a goal.

“It’s difficult to explain, but it’s the reality because our strength, our effort are the same.”

Much of Leicester’s success last season was based on Jamie Vardy’s goals, and the striker has now gone 16 games for the club, 10 of them in the league, without finding the back of the net, although his manager is not unduly concerned.

Ranieri said: “Look, for me, he works well, hard. Of course the goals are important, but I believe in him and sooner or later, he will start to score goals.”