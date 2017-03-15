Everything Man Utd do is geared on securing CL return – Fellaini

Marouane Fellaini has insisted that Manchester United have the players and the confidence to qualify for the Champions League.

United face FC Rostov at Old Trafford on Thursday night after drawing the first leg 1-1 in Russia, meaning the home side have it all to play for to progress.

Fellaini views the Europa League as a second way that the team can secure their goal of getting back into the Champions League.

“All the staff want to be in Champions League next season,” he says. “We will do everything to be there.”

“We play against teams in Europe. Every game is tough.We have to play game to game. We have two ways to qualify for the Champions League and that it is it.

“We will do everything to be there. We have the squad and we have the players. We are confident and will show that tomorrow.”

Fellaini also reflected upon United crashing out of the FA Cup at Chelsea on Monday night. The Red Devils went down 1-0 thanks to N’Golo Kante’s strike after Ander Herrera had been sent off in the first half.

“On Monday it was a hard game for us, with one man less for one hour,” he continues. “We gave everything and tried to fight to the end but we lost.

“It was a long trip but we are professionals,” says the Belgian of their cup exit Monday.

“All the players know their body, how to recover. We will be ready for tomorrow.”

Speaking on their last Europa League match in Rostov, the former Everton man acknowledged the tough conditions.

“It is true, the pitch was difficult,” the midfielder says.

“We have to play. That’s why we went there. We knew it would be hard but it is the past, it is gone. Now tomorrow is a big game for us.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is available for selection as his suspension is only a domestic one.

“It’s a big boost but we never cry about absences. Now we have him and next match we don’t. We are always positive, when one player is out then another one can play.”