‘Everything possible’ with new recruits as Vieira sets out Palace vision

Patrick Vieira admits he still wants to add to his Crystal Palace squad this summer and hopes his ‘philosophy’ is getting through to the players.

Vieira, 45, replaced Roy Hodgson in the Selhurst Park hotseat during the off-season. Many names were linked to the post after the former England boss called time on his four-year stay. But it was the Frenchman who got the nod and he wasted little time in re-shaping the squad.

Chelsea Under-23 defender Marc Guehi was brought in while Joachim Andersen was another defensive recruit. Midfielder Michael Olise has joined the ranks along with loan signing Conor Gallaher but the Eagles are not done yet.

There are still 11 days until the transfer window closes and the South Londoners are keen to do business. Vieira told reporters at Friday’s press conference that he is actively seeking new recruits.

But he made it clear that it is not a knee-jerk reaction to Palace’s opening 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

“Yeah, but that was the case before Chelsea, and the case after the Chelsea game,” he replied when asked about signing a new striker and midfielder. “The game didn’t really tell us about the players we needed – we knew it before.

“The chairman and Dougie [Freedman], we are working to improve the squad. We knew that we need to bring players, until the market [closes], everything is still possible. But we are looking to improve the team – to improve the squad.”

Vieira expects Palace improvement after tough opener



Palace were thoroughly outplayed by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend. It was a chastening experience against the European champions.

But hopes will be high when they go head to head with Brentford at Selhurst Park on Saturday. It will be no pushover, however, as Thomas Frank’s side showed their intentions by beating Arsenal on their Premier League debut.

The Bees play a clear style of football under the Dane and are not afraid to attack the opposition. Vieira has his own ideas and hopes he can get his charges on board sooner rather than later.

“I think we had the players to do better than we did against Chelsea in possession,” he added, per football.london. “I think you can see there is a philosophy that we want to implement.

“That as well is coming with confidence and belief. And that is my responsibility to make players understand what I want and what I expect from them on the field.”

READ MORE: Prem suitor considering third bid to sign West Ham-linked Liverpool star