Ex-Arsenal man Giroud claims Chelsea are biggest club in England

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has claimed that Chelsea are the “top club in England” over their Premier League rivals.

The Frenchman was linked with a move away from the Premier League club over the summer with rumours that the Blues could bring in another striker.

Giroud only moved to Stamford Bridge in January as he swapped Arsenal for Chelsea and he has got four assists in four Premier League starts this season.

“It did not go as far as we could say,” he told L’Equipe when asked about leaving Chelsea in the summer.

“There was really a contact [from Marseille] last year, but nothing really concrete this summer.

“I had just arrived at Chelsea, it was not the time to pack my bags again three months later.

“For me, Chelsea is the top club in England, the one that has won the most titles over the last ten years.

“I am where I wanted to be. So why leave?”