Ex-Belgium star dies after being struck by lightning while surfing

Former Belgian footballer Denis Dasoul has been killed in a freak accident after being struck by lightning as he learned how to surf.

The 34-year-old enjoyed spells with Standard Liege , Genk and Royal Antwerp and was a former Belgium captain at Under-18 level.

He retired in 2011 and moved to Melbourne in Australia with girlfriend Pellaers Allison, before visiting Bali last week to fulfil his dream of learning to tackle the waves1.

Dasou paddled out with his instructor on Sunday afternoon – despite grey clouds and light drizzle overhead at the Batu Bolong beach in the Canggu district, according to the report in the Daily Mirror.

At around 2.15pm horrified witnesses are said to have described seeing a massive bolt of lightning unexpectedly tear down from the sky and hit Dasoul close to the shore.

The 34-year-old was killed instantly.