Real Madrid and former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has caught the eye on social media after joking about Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

Belgium star Courtois sat down with international colleague Jan Vertonghen on pickx Sports‘ Twitter channel and picked out several star men to have missed out at Euro 2020. While the tournament has featured some of Europe’s best players, several household names have not made it.

Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold would have played, had he not picked up an injury.

Meanwhile, Norway did not qualify, leaving Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland absent.

Courtois, asked the question by Vertonghen, could only name centre-back Sergio Ramos. The Spain star did not make it following struggles with injury last season.

After a brief pause, Vertonghen helped him out. He named Haaland, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and long-term Liverpool absentee Virgil van Dijk among a host of missing talent.

Indeed, he picked out United striker Martial as another star man. Courtois, though, asked: “Martial? He is a star player?” The Belgium duo then stopped and broke into laughter.

Frenchman Martial missed out after picking up a knee injury on international duty in March.

Before that, though, he struggled for form at Old Trafford, marking a dip in quality after a strong 2019/20.

Indeed, he recorded 23 goals and 12 assists that campaign. In 2020/21, meanwhile, he managed seven strikes and set up nine others.

As a result, he will struggle to find game time ahead of the likes of Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood.

Moreover, Jadon Sancho’s £73million arrival will shake things up further and reports have claimed that Martial’s spot in the squad is now at risk.

Man Utd missed Camavinga transfer

As for who could join Sancho at United this summer, reports claim that the Red Devils are eyeing up midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The Rennes star, despite being only 18, has made waves with his recent rise after making his debut aged 16.

While he has rose to prominence now, though, a report has revealed how United passed up on the opportunity to sign him – choosing another player instead.