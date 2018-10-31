Former Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Stoger has revealed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang refused to train properly and attend team meetings during his final weeks at the side, in a bid to force a move away.

Stoger has claimed the Gabon international missed team meetings and refused to run during training at Dortmund, in the hope of forcing through his £56million (€63m) move from the German side to Arsenal.

The striker has made an impressive start since joining the north London club, recording 19 goals in 26 appearances at the club so far.

But Stoger says he stood no chance in keeping Aubameyang in Germany.

“He left me no other choice,” he told Sport Bild.

“He trained well four days of the week. But to underline his wish for a transfer, he skipped team meetings before games or refused to run during the final training.

“We did our best to keep him for at least another half a year, but Auba wasn’t ready for that.”

Stoger took over as Dortmund manager in December 2017 – a period in which Aubameyang moved on just a matter of weeks later – and left in May of this year after leading Dortmund to a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga.

“Honestly, I got along well with him although he kept me pretty busy for four weeks” said Stoger.

“But Auba personally apologised to me before joining Arsenal.

Aubameyang has proved to be an inspired purchase by Arsenal. His goals helped Unai Emery’s side win 11 consecutive times in the early weeks of the season.

He netted his seventh league goal in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday and it’s moved him level with Eden Hazard in the Premier League goalscoring charts.

