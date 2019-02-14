Ex-England boss blasts quality of Dutch defenders amid De Ligt links

Former England manager Fabio Capello has warned Juventus and other top clubs against signing Dutch players because he ‘never liked them’.

De Ligt is understood to be a man in demand with Barcelona and Man Utd linked with the 19-year-old central defender.

Meanwhile, a recent report from The Sun claimed Pep Guardiola had identified De Ligt as the man to bolster Manchester City’s defence.

Serie A champions Juventus have also been heavily linked, with Juventus chief Fabio Paratici apparently having observed the 19-year-old in Wednesday night’s Champions League clash. closely observed from the stands.

The former AC Milan boss said it would be a bad signing for Juventus though: “I have never liked Dutch defenders. They do not have the quality of Italians, it’s not the same thing.”

Transfermarkt currently has Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk has the second most valuable defender in the world, at €75million.

“I would sign Tadic from Ajax, I liked him a lot,” he told Sky.

