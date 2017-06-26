Ex-England defender signs one year Burton deal

Burton Albion have signed experienced defender Stephen Warnock on a one-year deal ahead of their 2017/18 Skybet Championship campaign.

The 35-year-old, a former England international who has also played for Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa, Leeds and Derby, arrives at the Pirelli Stadium following his departure from Wigan, who were relegated from the Championship last season.

“Stephen is a good, experienced full-back. We always liked him when he played for Derby and obviously at Wigan most recently. He will give us that experience that you need in the Championship,” Burton boss Nigel Clough told the club’s official website.

“He will bring all the qualities and all the experience – it’s ideal and we think he will complement the defenders that we’ve already got.”

Warnock was almost an ever-present last season for Wigan and Clough feels he performed consistently for the Latics, despite their disappointing campaign and return to League One.

“That’s one of the things we like, he’s a very fit lad. We took Gareth Roberts on at Derby a few years back who was a good solid pro and did a good job for us, so we’re hoping Stephen will do the same,” added Clough.

“He can play full-back but he can play centrally as well, which he did for Wigan a few times last season. He will provide good company and good competition in the full-back area.”