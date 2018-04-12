Ex-France international admits he is annoyed by ‘alien’ Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been labelled “an alien” and “a genius” by fellow countryman Christophe Dugarry, but has also been told he is capable of “a hundred times more”.

Since Pogba made the move to Old Trafford for £89 million in the summer of 2016, the expectation levels around his performances have risen considerably.

It is believed the Frenchman has failed to deliver a level of consistency that his price tag demands of him, with the current campaign as frustrating as it’s been for the talented player.

Glimpses of the finished product are there for all to see, with the latest show of his capabilities coming during the 3-2 victory over Manchester City at the weekend, when he scored twice to inspire the comeback.

Former France international Dugarry has been an outspoken critic of the 25-year-old, and told RMC in his latest rant: “He’s an alien, a player out of the ordinary, but he annoys me, because I know he’s capable of doing a hundred times more.

“He’s a genius, but when is he going to realise it?

“When he started becoming a marketing player, he lost that rage he had at Juventus.”

Pogba’s off-field antics are often alluded to by Dugarry as part of the reasoning for his problems.

His social media activity, garish clothing and flamboyant haircuts have all been questioned by those who feel they create too many distractions.

Dugarry has already pulled Pogba up on some of his non-football commitments, when he made a TV documentary after an international friendly defeat at the hands of Colombia, which he branded as “stupid”.

The Euro 2000 winner said: “You are not starting for Manchester United, you just lost a game with the France national team. You send out this program that doesn’t make sense. You have just lost. That tells us that you’re not concentrating.

“Things aren’t going well for you and you make us your Pogseries. What kind of madness is that?

“You just lost 2-3 against the Colombians and you were missing for an hour. You have a whole country behind you, a country that wants to do well at the World Cup, and you make these stupid things for us.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.