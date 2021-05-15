Ex-Gunner ‘100 percent’ on the transfer market would ‘love’ Arsenal return

A former Arsenal favourite who has been described as “100 percent” available this summer would “love” an Emirates return, according to a reliable transfer source.

Arsenal have endured a rollercoaster of a campaign under Mikel Arteta. For the first time since 1996, the Gunners may be without European football next season due to their mid-table league position. The club harboured genuine hopes of qualifying through winning the Europa League, but their dreams were dashed by Spanish side Villarreal at the semi-final stage.

Attentions will soon turn to how Arsenal can once again begin to compete for major honours and challenge for league titles.

Arteta appears destined to remain at the helm, and has already begun to phase out a number of senior stars.

Mesut Ozil departed in January, while the latest on David Luiz suggested his time in North London will soon end.

Youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have shown the way forward, but the latest report from the Express reveals the possibility of bringing back a veteran once highly rated at Arsenal.

Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey is the man in question, with the newspaper citing respected football journalist Fabrizio Romano in the process.

He is revealed to have told The Arsenal Lounge of Ramsey’s impending availability with current club Juventus seemingly intent on selling.

What’s more, Ramsey would reportedly “love” to call the Emirates his home once more.

“Aaron Ramsey would love to join Arsenal again,” said Romano. “At Juventus he is struggling, he’s not playing, many injuries.

“He will be on the market 100 percent, he will be available. If Arsenal want to go for Ramsey, they know they have the chance.

“But at the moment there’s nothing advanced or serious with Ramsey yet.”

Ramsey’s current wages may prove a stumbling block should interest materialise. Though with exits in the attacking areas speculated, a return for the former Arsenal favourite could become a viable option.

Offer for Arsenal outcast requires restructuring

Meanwhile, Marseille have joined the race for Arsenal misfit Matteo Guendouzi, according to reports in France.

With Arteta still at the helm, Guendouzi is unlikely to have a future back at the Emirates Stadium. Hence, they must try to sell him before his contract expires in 2022.

One club who may be willing to take him off their hands, according to La Provence, is Marseille.

The Ligue 1 giants are in the market for a new midfielder. As such, they could offer Guendouzi the chance to return to his homeland. However, they must agree on the formula of the deal.

Marseille would prefer to take Guendouzi on loan, but that seems difficult for Arsenal. If the loan lasted the whole season, it would take him up to the expiration of his contract – unless Arsenal unexpectedly extend his deal.

He is interested in the idea of moving to Marseille, though. They are currently fifth in Ligue 1 so could qualify for the Europa League if they hold on.

