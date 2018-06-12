Ex-Leeds United boss takes over at Liverpool Ladies

Liverpool Ladies have announced Neil Redfearn as their new manager ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Redfearn replaces Scott Rogers, who recently left the club after six years in various roles.

It is Redfearn’s second appointment in women’s football, after he led Doncaster Rovers Belles to the Women’s Super League 2 title last season. In the men’s game, Redfearn has managed Leeds United and Rotherham United, among others.

He told Liverpool‘s website: “It is a massive privilege and real honour for me to have been appointed as manager of Liverpool Ladies.

“It is a team with big potential which should be challenging for trophies on a regular basis.

“Liverpool Football Club is a huge club and I have every confidence that we will be competing at the top end of the Women’s Super League this season. I am over the moon to have been given this opportunity and cannot wait to get started.”

Redfearn will be tasked with reviving Liverpool Ladies’ fortunes, after they finished 6th out of 10 in last season’s Women’s Super League.

More from Planet Sport:

Andre Agassi: Watching Roger Federer is watching history (Tennis365)

Football Manager sims this England at the World Cup with peak JT & Gerrard (Planet Football)