Ex-Liverpool ace nearing Premier League return as Fulham, Bournemouth crash West Ham ‘talks’

Joel Matip could line up against Liverpool this season

Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip is ‘favouring a return’ to England and Fulham and Bournemouth have joined West Ham in the race, while the demands Matip’s camp are making have also been revealed.

Matip brought his stellar eight-year spell with Liverpool to a close on June 30 upon leaving the club as a free agent. The 33-year-old was a key cog in the Jurgen Klopp era, though the Reds did not see fit to offer an extension despite pressure from their former manager.

Matip courted interest from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen over the summer. However, with the new season already a month old, Matip is still to sign with a new club.

Free agents can be signed and registered outside of the transfer window and according to the print edition of the Sunday Mirror (September 15), Matip is in line to grace the Premier League once again.

They stated Matip is weighing up offers from top flight English sides and he is ‘favouring a return’ to the Premier League.

Fulham and Bournemouth are said to have joined West Ham in chasing Matip. That comes after both Football Insider and German outlet Ruhr24 claimed the Hammers were in talks over a free transfer.

A key factor that could determine who Matip joins is a club’s willingness to offer a two-year contract.

Per the report, Matip and his camp are angling for a two-year deal running until the summer of 2026.

Given Matip is 33 and coming off the back of ACL surgery, clubs may be reluctant to make a two-year commitment.

West Ham desperately short at centre-back

West Ham arguably have the greatest need of Matip given their summer transfer dealings have left Julen Lopetegui with just three senior centre-backs.

Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman have joined Konstantinos Mavropanos. However, all four of Thilo Kehrer (Monaco – £9.5m), Angelo Ogbonna (Watford – free transfer), Kurt Zouma (Al-Orobah – loan) and Nayef Aguerd (Real Sociedad – loan) left.

Given the lack of established options, West Ham named 19-year-old academy graduate Kaelan Casey on the bench for the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on August 31.

The Sunday Mirror refused to rule out Bayer Leverkusen as Matip’s next club, though the report suggested his preference is to remain in England.

Different free agent deal sealed / ‘nuisance’ Salah replacement

Matip is by no means the only high profile free agent still without a club. TEAMtalk has taken a look at the biggest names available in each position.

However, one player on that list who can be ticked off is French midfielder Adrien Rabiot who has agreed a deal with Marseille.

In other news, Liverpool have been told of a £50m-rated Premier League ‘nuisance’ who would serve as the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Reds are also understood to have inserted themselves into the race to sign new England international Angel Gomes.

Matip represents low risk/high reward affair

Matip is fully recovered from the ACL injury sustained last December that prematurely ended his 2023/24 season.

The veteran was always a high quality performer for Liverpool, though did struggle to stay fit during his time on Merseyside.

Nonetheless, Matip has racked up well over 450 senior appearances at club level (Schalke included) and could break the 500 barrier later this season if featuring regularly at his new club.

Matip has also chipped in with timely goals throughout his career, primarily from corners.

The fact a transfer fee does not need to be paid also heightens the appeal of taking a chance on Matip.

If the club that goes on to sign Matip can keep him fit, the move could quickly become a masterstroke.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…