Ex-Liverpool man makes quip about Salah in assessment of his struggles

Former Liverpool man and ESPN pundit Steve Nicol claims that Mohamed Salah can only find a team-mate with a mishit shot.

The Egyptian’s crucial goal in the Reds’ 3-1 victory against Southampton on Friday night took him to 50 Premier League strikes for the club.

Despite scoring 65 goals in 96 appearances in all competitions since joining Liverpool from Roma, Salah has still come in for criticism this season as he has so far failed to match his goalscoring record of last campaign.

Salah has netted just once in his last 10 appearances for Liverpool after failing to score in their 2-0 victory over Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

And Nicol still thinks Salah looks far from his best despite his goal against the Saints last week.

“At the moment he can’t find a red jersey with a pass,” Nicol told ESPN.

“And then when he has a shot, that’s the only time he’s finding a red jersey because he hit [Jordan] Henderson once and he hit [Roberto] Firmino straight in the back as well.

“But you know what, you can’t not play him. He showed us at the weekend [against Southampton] that when he has an opportunity and he gets everything right – he’s world class.

“Right now, that’s only coming in spurts. But he’s got enough in the bank that he deserves to play and he should continue to play.”

