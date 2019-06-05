Ex-Liverpool man names the one player Jurgen Klopp must sell

Steve Nicol believes that Jurgen Klopp must sell Divock Origi despite his heroics in the late stages of theChampions League.

Origi spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg before returning to play a bit part for the Reds this season as he made seven starts in all competitions.

The Belgium international bagged crucial goals in their Champions League semi-final victory over Barcelona and in the final against Tottenham on Saturday.

The striker has been offered a new deal and is expected to sign a long-term contract, but Nicol – who played over 340 league games for the club – doesn’t think that Origi should stay for his and ‘Liverpool‘s sake’.

“For Liverpool’s sake, they should get rid of him, let him go, depends on how harsh or nicely you want to put it,” Nicol said.

“He has to go for his sake but for Liverpool’s sake, they’ve got themselves into a place now where they need to think ‘how do we take the next step?’.

“And for me taking the next step is making the squad better and bigger.

“I don’t feel that Divock Origi makes our squad better.

“Whenever he has played, whenever he has come on, generally for Firmino to give him a break, the level has dropped too far in my opinion.

“That’s why ultimately they have to get rid of him.

“Now, he’s going to be remembered forever and a day, not only for the Champions League goal in the final, but obviously for the one against Barcelona and against Everton.

“So he will be remembered but unfortunately, as a player, he’s just not good enough to be playing at the level Liverpool need to be every time they step on the field.”

