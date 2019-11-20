Ex-Liverpool manager was Spurs’ first choice with Mourinho the back-up

Jose Mourinho was not the first choice to succeed Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager after a report from a British newspaper claimed that a former Liverpool and current Premier League manager was the preferred option.

Tottenham sensationally brought to a close the tenure of Pochettino after five-and-a-half years with the North London club just five months after reaching the Champions League final.

The true scale of the Argentine’s downfall with Spurs was recently revealed, with the incoming Mourinho wasting no time in explaining his plans for the 14th-placed club.

Despite his reputation as a serial trophy winner, however, the latest report by British newspaper the Daily Mail has revealed that the Portuguese 56-year-old was not in fact Spurs supremo Daniel Levy’s first choice.

That honour, goes to ex-Anfield and current Leciester boss Brendan Rodgers according to the publication.

The article states: “Levy enquired about Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers but was told prising him away from the King Power Stadium would be impossible so turned to Jose Mourinho.

“Mourinho’s eagerness ensured landing him would be much more straightforward than trying to get Rodgers.”

The news will no doubt bruise the ego of Mourinho and may concern Tottenham fans in that Pochetinno was sacked despite the club’s first choice replacement being unavailable.

Rodgers has overseen a spectacular run of form with Leicester since his return back to the Premier League after a trophy-laden spell with Celtic.

The Foxes currently sit second in the table and boast the league’s tightest defence (just eight goals conceded), while also containing a squad of some of the league’s brightest young talent.

The piece goes on to claim that another candidate was considered, but the logistics of prising him away from his current club would’ve been too difficult to pull off.

“Spurs also decided Julian Nagelsmann, RB Leipzig’s impressive, rising young manager would be too hard to land now having only moved clubs in the summer.”

Meanwhile, five early fixtures have been earmarked as crucial tests of Jose Mourinho’s stewardship of Spurs.